7 Hot Springs & Thermal Pools In Quebec That Are Magical In Winter
You can have your ice and heat it too. ♨️
Winter in Quebec usually means braving the cold in layers of wool and down. But the season isn't just about ski slopes and ice rinks. It's also the perfect time to dive into a different kind of outdoor fun that involves swapping your snow boots for a swimsuit.
While the weather outside is frightful, the water is so delightful in Quebec's geothermal gems. Forget the frosty air; these hot spots offer a steamy escape from the winter freeze:
Kōena spa
Cost: $49 Monday to Thursday; $59 Friday to Sunday (and holidays)
Where: 1172, rue Aylmer, Gatineau, QC
Why you need to go: This 44,000-square-foot spa in Gatineau has several outdoor pools, including three hot baths. Located along the Ottawa River, it offers Nordic baths combined with a Hawaiian atmosphere to make it feel like you're on vacation overseas.
Strøm Spa Quebec City
Cost: $64 Monday to Thursday; $94 Anytime
Where: 515, boulevard Champlain, Quebec City, QC
Why you need to go: This spa in Old Quebec has a stunning infinity pool along the St. Lawrence River. Plus, it's home to "North America's largest flotation bath," an Epsom-salt bath that makes visitors feel like they're floating in the ocean. Strøm Spa has three other locations in the province, including two clost to home.
Förena Thermal City
Cost: $80+
Where: 250, Rang des Vingt-Cinq E, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC
Why you need to go: Just 30 minutes from Montreal, this 600,000-square-foot spa has indoor and outdoor pools including thermal experiences inspired by Icelandic methods as well as spaces for beauty treatments and massage therapy.
Spa Scandinave
Cost: $110 Monday to Thursday; $125 Friday to Sunday
Where: 4280, montée Ryan, Mont Tremblant, QC
Why you need to go: About a 90-minute drive from Montreal, this is immersed in nature. You can indulge in eucalyptus steam baths, dry saunas, thermal waterfalls, and hot baths. The "thermal journey" is available without a reservation.
Nordik Spa-Nature
Cost: $94 for the thermal experience
Where: 16, chemin Nordik, Chelsea, QC
Why you need to go: This massive Outaouais spa has 10 outdoor baths, nine saunas, and one infinity pool. You'll also find a saltwater flotation pool, a Biergarten, and three other restaurants.
Strøm Spa Saint Sauveur
Cost: $64 Monday to Thursday; $94 Anytime
Where: 930 Boulevard des Laurentides, Piedmont, QC
Why you need to go: Just one hour from Montreal, this spa has three entry points to a river and two thermal waterfalls. Inspired by Finnish thermal traditions, the facility also houses steam and dry heat saunas, as well as outdoor pools.
Sibéria Spa
Cost: $55 weekdays; $65 weekends
Where: 339, rue de Genève, Lac-Beauport, QC
Why you need to go: This spa in the forest has Scandinavian-inspired hot and cold tubs, a café, and several relaxation areas by the river. More than ten massage therapy options are available for those in need of deep relaxation.