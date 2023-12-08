Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary
7 Hot Springs & Thermal Pools In Quebec That Are Magical In Winter

You can have your ice and heat it too. ♨️

Winter in Quebec usually means braving the cold in layers of wool and down. But the season isn't just about ski slopes and ice rinks. It's also the perfect time to dive into a different kind of outdoor fun that involves swapping your snow boots for a swimsuit.

While the weather outside is frightful, the water is so delightful in Quebec's geothermal gems. Forget the frosty air; these hot spots offer a steamy escape from the winter freeze:

Kōena spa

Cost: $49 Monday to Thursday; $59 Friday to Sunday (and holidays)

Where: 1172, rue Aylmer, Gatineau, QC

Why you need to go: This 44,000-square-foot spa in Gatineau has several outdoor pools, including three hot baths. Located along the Ottawa River, it offers Nordic baths combined with a Hawaiian atmosphere to make it feel like you're on vacation overseas.

More at koenaspa.com

Strøm Spa Quebec City

Cost: $64 Monday to Thursday; $94 Anytime

Where: 515, boulevard Champlain, Quebec City, QC

Why you need to go: This spa in Old Quebec has a stunning infinity pool along the St. Lawrence River. Plus, it's home to "North America's largest flotation bath," an Epsom-salt bath that makes visitors feel like they're floating in the ocean. Strøm Spa has three other locations in the province, including two clost to home.

More at stromspa.com

Förena Thermal City

Cost: $80+

Where: 250, Rang des Vingt-Cinq E, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC

Why you need to go: Just 30 minutes from Montreal, this 600,000-square-foot spa has indoor and outdoor pools including thermal experiences inspired by Icelandic methods as well as spaces for beauty treatments and massage therapy.

More at forena.ca

Spa Scandinave

Cost: $110 Monday to Thursday; $125 Friday to Sunday

Where: 4280, montée Ryan, Mont Tremblant, QC

Why you need to go: About a 90-minute drive from Montreal, this is immersed in nature. You can indulge in eucalyptus steam baths, dry saunas, thermal waterfalls, and hot baths. The "thermal journey" is available without a reservation.

More at scandinave.com

Nordik Spa-Nature

Cost: $94 for the thermal experience

Where: 16, chemin Nordik, Chelsea, QC

Why you need to go: This massive Outaouais spa has 10 outdoor baths, nine saunas, and one infinity pool. You'll also find a saltwater flotation pool, a Biergarten, and three other restaurants.

More at chelsea.lenordik.com

Strøm Spa Saint Sauveur

Cost: $64 Monday to Thursday; $94 Anytime

Where: 930 Boulevard des Laurentides, Piedmont, QC

Why you need to go: Just one hour from Montreal, this spa has three entry points to a river and two thermal waterfalls. Inspired by Finnish thermal traditions, the facility also houses steam and dry heat saunas, as well as outdoor pools.

More at stromspa.com

Sibéria Spa

Cost: $55 weekdays; $65 weekends

Where: 339, rue de Genève, Lac-Beauport, QC

Why you need to go: This spa in the forest has Scandinavian-inspired hot and cold tubs, a café, and several relaxation areas by the river. More than ten massage therapy options are available for those in need of deep relaxation.

More at siberiaspa.com

