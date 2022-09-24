Hurricane Fiona Touched Down In Canada Overnight & Caused Widespread Damage (PHOTOS)
Thousands upon thousands are without power in Atlantic Canada.
Hurricane Fiona has been wreaking havoc since its emergence last week. After hitting Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, the tropical storm set its sights on Eastern Canada. Environment Canada issued a warning for parts of eastern Quebec and the Atlantic provinces as strong winds, heavy rainfall and storm surges were predicted.
After turning into a category four hurricane, Fiona eventually hit Canada, causing major widespread damage in numerous regions across the east from Cape Breton, Charlottetown, and Port-aux-Basques all the way to Les Iles-de-la-Madeleine, to name a few. Most of Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick lost power as Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
After touching down on Friday afternoon, the storm has gone on to cause floods, break power lines, damage roads and surrounding nature and cause major destruction to homes along the coastline.
Residents living in towns and cities heavily affected by Hurricane Fiona took to social media to share photos and videos of the aftermath, proving that this landfall was one of the most calamitous in Canada's history.
\u201cHurricane Fiona has been fierce, making its mark across NS. While winds have slowed in parts of the province, it\u2019s important to remember that this is still an active storm and areas like Cape Breton are still experiencing high wind. Please stay safe & stay away from downed lines.\u201d— Nova Scotia Power (@Nova Scotia Power) 1664039434
\u201cSome pictures from my morning dog walk of Halifax\u2019s South end. #HurricaneFiona Hope everyone across the Maritimes is safe and warm this morning!\u201d— Emily Burke (@Emily Burke) 1664030437
\u201cThe current scene at 1030pm in downtown Halifax #Fiona #HurricaneFiona\u201d— Jason O'Young (@Jason O'Young) 1663983098
\u201cEveryone is safe and the house is fine but the yard didn't fair so well. \n#fiona #halifax #hurricanefiona #NovaScotia\u201d— Anna Burgess (@Anna Burgess) 1664022632
\u201cCrazy tree damage at the entrance to Louisbourg Fortress. #nsstorm @ONwxchaser @twstdbro @earthisanocean\u201d— Jamie Crain (@Jamie Crain) 1664014484
\u201cThe view from our office window right now. #nlwx #HurricaneFiona #PortauxBasques #Newfoundland\u201d— Wreckhouse Press (@Wreckhouse Press) 1664018669
\u201cDamage is everywhere in Charlottetown, PEI @weathernetwork @StormhunterTWN @natetwn #HurricaneFiona\u201d— Jaclyn Whittal (@Jaclyn Whittal) 1664021639
\u201cThis is not supposed to be under water. Storm surge at Rustico Beach. Lots of damage here too. @weathernetwork @StormhunterTWN @NateTWN #HurricaneFiona\u201d— Jaclyn Whittal (@Jaclyn Whittal) 1664027384
\u201cDamage we see as we drive back into Charlottetown, PEI. @weathernetwork @StormhunterTWN @DmjHodge @NateTWN #HurricaneFiona\u201d— Jaclyn Whittal (@Jaclyn Whittal) 1664035595
\u201cDevastating damage from #HurricaneFiona in the Port Aux Basques area\n#nlwx\u201d— Andrea \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Andrea \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1664024661
\u201cHurricane Fiona is ripping through my city causing tremendous damage but thankfully there has been no reports of loss of life. We will recover and move forward. #capebreton #sydney #NovaScotia\u201d— \ud83d\udc1d SAN\ud83c\udf6f (@\ud83d\udc1d SAN\ud83c\udf6f) 1664034374
\u201cSome of the damage caused by hurricane Fiona in Port Aux Basques, Newfoundland.\u201d— Ted Buddwell \ud83c\udfc0\ud83c\udfc8 (@Ted Buddwell \ud83c\udfc0\ud83c\udfc8) 1664036009
