Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
comments
hurricane fiona

Hurricane Fiona Touched Down In Canada Overnight & Caused Widespread Damage (PHOTOS)

Thousands upon thousands are without power in Atlantic Canada.

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Hurricane, Right: Damage from Hurricane Fiona in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Hurricane, Right: Damage from Hurricane Fiona in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Wisconsinart | Dreamstime, @nspowerinc | Twitter

Hurricane Fiona has been wreaking havoc since its emergence last week. After hitting Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, the tropical storm set its sights on Eastern Canada. Environment Canada issued a warning for parts of eastern Quebec and the Atlantic provinces as strong winds, heavy rainfall and storm surges were predicted.

After turning into a category four hurricane, Fiona eventually hit Canada, causing major widespread damage in numerous regions across the east from Cape Breton, Charlottetown, and Port-aux-Basques all the way to Les Iles-de-la-Madeleine, to name a few. Most of Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick lost power as Hurricane Fiona made landfall.

After touching down on Friday afternoon, the storm has gone on to cause floods, break power lines, damage roads and surrounding nature and cause major destruction to homes along the coastline.

Residents living in towns and cities heavily affected by Hurricane Fiona took to social media to share photos and videos of the aftermath, proving that this landfall was one of the most calamitous in Canada's history.


This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Loading...