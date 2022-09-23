Fiona Is On Track To Slam Eastern Quebec & Atlantic Canada, Environment Canada Warns
Heavy rain and hurricane-force winds are expected on Saturday.
Hurricane Fiona is expected to hit eastern Quebec and Atlantic Canada with heavy rainfall and powerful hurricane-force winds this weekend. Environment Canada warns that the Category 3 storm is on track to land in Nova Scotia on Saturday. Parts of the province and the Gulf of St. Lawrence could see raging winds up to 200 kilometres per hour and around 20 centimetres of rainfall.
Waves over 12 metres tall are anticipated along the coastline, causing road washouts, beach erosion and severe flooding. "Some districts have received large quantities of rain recently, and excessive runoff may exacerbate the flooding potential," said the weather agency.
Severe winds could cause structural damage to buildings, especially construction sites, and result in electricity blackouts, as tree branches tear into utility lines.
\u201cWhile most of Quebec will have calm weather conditions this weekend, eastern areas will be heavily affected by the passage of hurricane Fiona. Expect heavy rain, strong winds and large waves. #QcStorm\u201d— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCC Weather Quebec) 1663945526
Environment Canada is advising residents who live near or in the path of the hurricane to prepare individual emergency kits ahead of the storm. The agency says each one should include:
- two litres of water per person per day,
- food that can't go bad, like canned goods (and a can opener), energy bars and dried fruit/meat,
- a flashlight,
- a battery-powered or wind-up radio,
- extra batteries,
- a first aid kit,
- health items, like prescription meds and baby formula,
- extra keys to the house,
- and cash (especially smaller bills and change for payphones).
Storm surge warnings have been issued for most of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, southwestern Newfoundland, eastern Nova Scotia and the east coast of New Brunswick.
Fiona has killed at least five people while tearing through smaller islands in the Caribbean.
