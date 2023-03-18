The Top 10 Movies & TV Shows Streaming In Canada Right Now
What are you currently watching?
Netflix, Crave, Disney+, Prime Video — Canada has loads of quality streaming platforms to choose from. However, it can be tough to know which one has your favourite film or television show.
Luckily, JustWatch, a free streaming guide that helps you find where to watch your favourite movies and shows, is making things easier than ever with a list of the top 10 movies and TV shows combined from all available streaming services in Canada.
Apple TV dominated the top 10 film leaderboard with Triangle of Sadness, TÁR, The Whale and Everything Everywhere All At Once, which scored seven Oscar wins, all making up the top five.
Disney+ and Crave led the top 10 in movies, with The Last Of Us and The Mandalorian both coming in hot. Wondering which other flicks made the cut? Here are the top 10 from the week of March 6 to March 12, 2023:
Top 10 Movies
- Everything Everywhere All At Once (Prime Video)
- Women Talking (Apple TV)
- Scream (Netflix)
- The Whale (Apple TV)
- TÁR (Apple TV)
- Triangle of Sadness (Apple TV)
- The Fabelmans (Apple TV)
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Crave)
- The Banshees of Inisherin (Disney+)
- History of the World: Part I (Apple TV)
Top 10 TV Shows
- The Last Of Us (Crave)
- History of the World: Part II (Disney+)
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- Luther (Hoopla)
- Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)
- Star Trek: Picard (Crave & Paramount+)
- Party Down (Apple TV)
- South Park (Paramount+)
- Shrinking (Apple TV)
- Outlast (Netflix)