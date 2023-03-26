Netflix Canada Dropped Its April Releases — Here's What You Can Binge Watch
Get the popcorn ready! 🍿
Get the popcorn popping and the blankets ready because Netflix Canada has released its list of April 2023 releases and it's looking like it's going to be one heck of an entertaining month.
A slew of films will be hitting Netflix next month including One More Time, Chupa and The Matchmaker, to name a few.
Both Mo'Nique and John Mulaney are releasing their highly anticipated stand-up shows, My Name Is Mo'Nique and Johny Mulaney Baby J, both of which will be available for streaming on April 4 and April 25, respectively.
Wondering what else to get the popcorn ready for? Here's the full list of Netflix Canada's April releases:
Film
Chupa — April 7
Oh Belinda – April 7
Seven Kings Must Die — April 14
Power Rangers: Once & Always — April 19
One More Time — April 21
A Tourist's Guide To Love — April 21
Chokehold – April 21
The Matchmaker – April 27
TV Series
War Sailor – April 2
Beef – April 6
Thicker Than Water – April 7
Transatlantic – April 7
Florida Man – April 13
Queenmaker – April 14
The Diplomat – April 20
Indian Matchmaking – April 21
Love After Music – April 26
Sweet Tooth – April 17
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch — April 28
Documentary
Longest Third Date — April 18
How To Get Rich – April 18
Chimp Empire – April 19
Stand-Up Comedy
My Name Is Mo'Nique – April 4
John Mulaney Baby J – April 25