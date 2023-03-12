6 Montreal Cafés With The Most Colourful Lattés & Where To Find Them
Pigment for your pick-me-up! 🌈
Coffee is a go-to winter pick-me-up for many Montrealers, but you might be looking for an extra boost during the last weeks of cold season. Colour can have a psychological impact on our mood and emotions, especially when coupled with caffeine.
Bright colours, like orange and yellow, are associated with increased energy and happiness, while pastels, like pink and lavender, can evoke feelings of calm and relaxation. That means a vibrant cuppa can not only wake you up but also uplift your mood.
Whether you prefer a purple brew or rainbow latté, these local spots offer a burst of colour and flavour in every cup:
Amea Café
Address: 1188, rue Sherbrooke O.
Why You Need To Go: Since opening last year, Amea has become one of the more popular cafés in the downtown core. Located in Maison Alcan, Amea serves colourful Mediterranean-influenced dishes, like strawberry french toast ($21), along with beetroot, tumeric and matcha lattes. Opt for a vivid pastry and you've got yourself a hue-phoric coffee break.
Café Le VSL
Address: 753, boul. Decarie
Why You Need To Go: This Ville Saint Laurent café serves a birthday cake latté made with double espresso, three syrups (white chocolate or condensed milk, hazelnut, and vanilla) and your milk of choice (vegan options included) — no candle required.
Muru Crêpe
Address: 2110, rue Crescent
Why You Need To Go: Not only does Muru Crêpe offer colourful lattes, but treats each one like a work of art. The team is lucky to have Vivian So, who just so happens to be the Canadian Latte Art Champion 2019. You can also grab one of their delicious pastries, like the matcha roll cake or creme brulée crêpe.
BARLEY
Address: 2613, rue Notre-Dame O.
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant near Atwater Market is an ode to the sugary breakfast bowls from your childhood. The popular cereal milk latté ($6.25) comes topped with your choice of marshmallows, cocoa puffs, or other cereals. If the colours aren't enough to put a smile on your face, the nostalgia surely will.
Leaves House
Address: 1800, ave. McGill College; 2051, rue de la Montagne
Why You Need To Go: This downtown café is a vegan coffee lover's dream, offering a variety of espresso-based beverages and plant-based baked goods. The matcha latté is a particularly eco-friendly option, plus you can grab everything you need to make your own green tea powder concoctions at home.
Ruby Café
Address: 3824, rue Saint-Patrick
Why You Need To Go: This gem of a café in Pointe-Saint-Charles serves affordable brunch with an upscale twist for you and your doggo. You can pair your meal with specialty drinks like the butterfly pea and piña colada lattes, and make more four-legged friends while you sip away.