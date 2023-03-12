montreal cafes

6 Montreal Cafés With The Most Colourful Lattés & Where To Find Them

Pigment for your pick-me-up! 🌈

Contributing Writer
Multi-coloured latté art. Right: Colourful croissants and coffees.

Multi-coloured latté art. Right: Colourful croissants and coffees.

@cafelevsl | Instagram, @ameacafe | Instagram

Coffee is a go-to winter pick-me-up for many Montrealers, but you might be looking for an extra boost during the last weeks of cold season. Colour can have a psychological impact on our mood and emotions, especially when coupled with caffeine.

Bright colours, like orange and yellow, are associated with increased energy and happiness, while pastels, like pink and lavender, can evoke feelings of calm and relaxation. That means a vibrant cuppa can not only wake you up but also uplift your mood.

Whether you prefer a purple brew or rainbow latté, these local spots offer a burst of colour and flavour in every cup:

Amea Café

Address: 1188, rue Sherbrooke O.

Why You Need To Go: Since opening last year, Amea has become one of the more popular cafés in the downtown core. Located in Maison Alcan, Amea serves colourful Mediterranean-influenced dishes, like strawberry french toast ($21), along with beetroot, tumeric and matcha lattes. Opt for a vivid pastry and you've got yourself a hue-phoric coffee break.

Website

Café Le VSL


Address: 753, boul. Decarie

Why You Need To Go: This Ville Saint Laurent café serves a birthday cake latté made with double espresso, three syrups (white chocolate or condensed milk, hazelnut, and vanilla) and your milk of choice (vegan options included) — no candle required.

Website

Muru Crêpe

Address: 2110, rue Crescent

Why You Need To Go: Not only does Muru Crêpe offer colourful lattes, but treats each one like a work of art. The team is lucky to have Vivian So, who just so happens to be the Canadian Latte Art Champion 2019. You can also grab one of their delicious pastries, like the matcha roll cake or creme brulée crêpe.

Instagram

BARLEY

Address: 2613, rue Notre-Dame O.

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant near Atwater Market is an ode to the sugary breakfast bowls from your childhood. The popular cereal milk latté ($6.25) comes topped with your choice of marshmallows, cocoa puffs, or other cereals. If the colours aren't enough to put a smile on your face, the nostalgia surely will.

Website

Leaves House

Address: 1800, ave. McGill College; 2051, rue de la Montagne

Why You Need To Go: This downtown café is a vegan coffee lover's dream, offering a variety of espresso-based beverages and plant-based baked goods. The matcha latté is a particularly eco-friendly option, plus you can grab everything you need to make your own green tea powder concoctions at home.

Website

Ruby Café

Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog

Address: 3824, rue Saint-Patrick

Why You Need To Go: This gem of a café in Pointe-Saint-Charles serves affordable brunch with an upscale twist for you and your doggo. You can pair your meal with specialty drinks like the butterfly pea and piña colada lattes, and make more four-legged friends while you sip away.

Website

From Your Site Articles
Gabi Sandler
Contributing Writer
Recommended For You
Loading...