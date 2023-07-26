L. L. Bean Is Bringing 2 Stores To Quebec, So You Can Spend Your Whole Paycheque On Some Boots
Or a very nice canvas tote.
Maine's own tote bag and boots brand, L.L. Bean, is finally hiking its way up to Quebec, after years of snubbing the province with stores elsewhere in Canada. The first store, to be located in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville (approximately 30 minutes drive from downtown Montreal), will open on August 25 of this year.
The second store is coming to Boisbriand (approximately 30 minutes in the opposite direction, by car) and will open on September 29, just in time for you to stock up on autumn hiking gear for a fall trek through the colourful foliage. The boots may not be cheap, but they're good quality, so who's counting? (Me, I'm counting).
L.L. Bean is launching a French version of its site for Quebec customers, also benefiting francophones across the country. For those looking for discounts on the store's famous footwear, both branches are currently hiring.
They're not small outlets, either — the Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville store will boast 18,000 square feet of floor space, and the Boisbriand location is nearly 12,000 square feet in size.
The two stores join 13 other Canadian L.L. Bean locations, where the company sells travel and hiking equipment, camping supplies, and even products for your pet.
"It's an honour for L.L.Bean to be able to expand into Quebec and bring the L.L.Bean shopping experience to our Quebecois customers," the company's CEO and President, Stephen Smith, said in a recent press release. "We are also excited to reach new outdoor enthusiasts via our retail presence and our new French language website. We are looking forward to enabling everyone to enjoy the restorative power of being outside."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.