11 Montreal Cafés & Bakeries For Lovers Of Everything Ultra Sweet & Sugary

These spots will satisfy any sugar craving 🧁🍬

11 Montreal Cafés & Bakeries For Lovers Of Everything Ultra Sweet & Sugary
When it comes to a meal, there's always room for dessert. Luckily Montreal cafés and bakeries are full of sugary treats that'll satisfy your sweet tooth after any meal — heck, skip dinner altogether and get right to the good stuff.
With a city like Montreal serving up some of life's sweetest moments, there's no shortage of decadent spots for when those cravings for a good dessert kick in.

Alice & Theo

Address: 3870, rue Wellington, Verdun, Quebec

Why You Need To Go: This Verdun spot is known for its incredibly fresh ice cream and pastries, but its definite must-try are their cream puffs. Available in a variety of flavours including chocolate, pecan, and pistachio, it's definitely worth the trip to one of Montreal's coolest neighbourhoods.

Sundaiz

Address: 4710, rue Saint Ambroise, Unit 130, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This nut-free bakery isn't just one of the best "sweeteries" for people with allergies, but one of the best bakeries in the city in general. Known for their decadent cookies and dips, this Sundaiz opened its first location last summer where you can pick up classics, new creations and a cup of coffee, too.

Juliette & Chocolat

Address: See website for multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Like the rest of us, Juliette has a real love of chocolate. With locations all over the city, you can grab your favourite sweet treat in every form, from brownies, to waffles, to drinkable chocolate. Need we say more? Pair it up with a delish hot chocolate and you've got yourself the ultimately sugar party.

Bar à Gaufre Waffle Bar

Address: 893, ave. Ogilvy, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: If your go-to when you have a craving for some sugar is a sweet waffle, then this is definitely the place for you. You can get endless combinations of toppings and flavours and can even get minis if you just need a quick bite, which is perfect for a guilty pleasure treat without as much of the guilty part.

Mr. Puffs

Address: See website for multiple location

Why You Need To Go: Mr Puff's is a staple here in Quebec and is even one of those places that first-time visitors have to experience when they come to the city. Fresh out of the oven, these hot puffs never disappoint. Whether you're getting it with choco-loco drizzle, hazelnut, caramel, or cinnamon style, you really can't go wrong with these puffs of pure and utter delight.

Sweet Lee's Rustic Bakery

Address: 4150, rue Wellington, Verdun, QC

Why You Need To Go: As the name suggests, this bakery makes all of your rustic favourites, like pies, tarts and cookies, oh my! A taste of nostalgia with a hint of home — this is one of the sweetest and most charming bake shops in all of Montreal, and you won't regret paying 'em a visit.

Boulangerie Le Marquis

Address: See website for multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Gluten and dairy-free peeps don't need to sacrifice joining in on the fun and definitely not on the flavour. Making some of the most exquisite creations from cakes, pastries, to macarons, they're almost too gorgeous to eat — but you still won't be able to resist.

Holy Choco

Address: 366, rue Sherbrooke E, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: HOLY Choco...that is some good chocolate! As the website suggests, this spot is "a Montreal dessert heaven to satisfy the occasional sweet tooth," and between the brownies, cakes, fondue wheel, and croffles (crêpe waffles), it does not disappoint.

Bernice Boulangerie

Address: 5135, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This is one of those bakeries that's like stepping into a little oasis. Not only is the decor so beautiful and so serene, but the pastries, themselves, are incredible, too. Whether you're feeling an almond scone, caramel cookie, or feelin' more for a funfetti cake, Bernice has got you covered.

Bomboloni Boss

Address: 5475, rue des Jockeys, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: The bomboloni trend is not going away any time soon (thankfully) and Chef Nando, a.k.a. the Bomboloni Boss, isn't slowing down either. He opened his first location last year so you can sink your teeth into these delicious Italian specialties.

Zetti's

Address: 3839, boul. Saint Laurent, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Any true Montrealer knows that any season is ice cream season, especially at a place like Zetti's, who serve up such extravagant and special creations, including a decadent slice of cake atop your drink or ice cream of choice. Yes, your read the right, a whole slice of cake. Yes please!

