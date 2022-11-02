A Huge Winter Jacket Warehouse Sale Is Happening In Laval This Week & Coats Are $100 Or Less
Just in time for the cold weather!
Montreal's November forecast isn't looking so hot. In fact, conditions are expected to become wet and cold, so it's safe to say you're going to need a really good winter jacket, really soon. Luckily, LJJ Essentials has got you covered with yet another massive winter jacket warehouse sale taking place in Laval all week long.
If you've been looking to upgrade your winter wardrobe or want to revamp your look this cold season, you can get your hands on so many different styles, sizes and colours at the warehouse event starting this Thursday, November 3. LJJ Essentials has coats for men, women and kids, this way the entire family can get in on the action.
Oh! And the best part of it all? It won't cost you too much. While the jackets for sale normally retail between $299 to $399, the everything must go event is selling winter jackets for no more than $99.99. Pretty sweet, right?
"Over two million dollars in inventory must be sold in three days," LJJ Essentials wrote. The warehouse sale will take place at the Holiday Inn in Laval facing the Carrefour Laval shopping center.
The sale will begin from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. this Thursday and Friday and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Considering inventory is selling fast, it's best to get there as early as possible — or, feel free to call in advance to inquire about select styles and sizes available.
LJJ Essentials accepts all forms of payments (credit, Interac, cash and Apple pay).
Winter Coat Warehouse Sale in Laval
Price: Everything is $99.99 or less
When: November 3, 4 & 5 (Thursday/Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Saturday/Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Address: Holiday Inn Laval — 2900 boul. Le Carrefour, Laval, QC
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.