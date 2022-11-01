Montreal's November Weather Is Looking Wet & Here's When We Can Expect The First Snowfall
We might have to wait a while.
Halloween is over, which usually means it's time to get out the snow boots and big coats since winter is typically on its way.
But this year's Montreal weather is looking milder than usual, according to meteorologists at Environment Canada.
It's hard to accurately predict when exactly the first snowfall will hit, Environment Canada spokesperson Jean-Philippe Bégin told MTL Blog over the phone. But, he said, the conditions leading into November this year are "not very favorable" for snow.
Typically, Montreal sees its first snow towards the end of October, Bégin said. But snow obviously requires freezing temperatures, which don't seem likely to show up until mid-November.
MétéoMédia predicts that temperatures will stay mostly above freezing for the first few weeks of the month, before hovering around the zero degrees mark until December.
So, Montreal's first snowfall might not touch down until mid-month, despite the region's history of flurries before Halloween.
This doesn't mean that precipitation is any less likely, though, so prepare for cold rain until temperatures dip down.
Despite this, it's still possible that the nights will get cold enough that "instead of falling as rain, we might see some flakes," Bégin said.
These flakes might not stick until late November to early December, though, which is good news for those of us who hate changing up our tires and shovelling the drive (and bad news for those of us who still pretend to enjoy being cold AND soaked during the worst season).
Of course, it's "not impossible," according to Bégin, our best predictions may be well off and we could suddenly find ourselves in the worst blizzard in decades.
"Not impossible" doesn't mean "probable," though, so we can likely expect a milder few weeks before we're all trapped in the freezing blanket of snow and ice until next spring.