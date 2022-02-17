Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
what to do in montreal this weekend

9 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend That’ll Add Some Sparkle To Your Life

Nothing beats that weekend feeling!

Contributing Writer
9 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend That’ll Add Some Sparkle To Your Life
@evammmmai | Instagram, @sandrynedeluca | Instagram

If there's one thing that puts a smile on Montrealers' faces, is the realization that it's the freakin' weekend. If you're looking for some things to do this weekend in Montreal, there are loads of activities in and around the city to keep you grinning all the way to Monday morning.

Whether you're looking for a little pep in your step, or just want to relax and feel those weekend vibes, then we've got you covered on some of the best things to do.

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Address: Throughout Montreal

Why You Need To Go: If you've got a sweet tooth (or multiple), the city's got you covered big time with these decadent desserts. From donuts, cakes, pastry puffs, to waffles, just don't be surprised if you can't stop yourself from going back for seconds.

Find out more

Skate And Dance The Night Away At This Disco Skating Event

Price: Free!

When: Throughout February

Address: Parc La Fontaine, 3819, ave. Calixa-Lavallée, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: One of winter's best activities is getting a disco upgrade with these themed nights at Parc La Fontaine. Complete with light projections and old-school bangers, the only way to beat your winter funk is to get a little funky.

Find out more

Enjoy Some Sunday Night Improv

Price: $10

When: Sundays at 7 p.m.

Address: Theatre Sainte-Catherine, 264, rue Sainte-Catherine E, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Laugh the night away at this phenomenal improv event that'll make you want to jump right up there with them. In fact, this is Montreal's longest-running improv show, and it's one totally worth checking out this weekend.

Website

Get Some Hot Chocolate

Address: Throughout Montreal

Why You Need To Go: Nothing beats warming up with a piping cup of hot chocolate. And considering Montreal is no stranger to sweet treats, you can bet that this decadent drink is definitely not exception. With so many cafés across the city offering up some delish hot chocolates, be sure to grab one and roam around your fav neighbourhood.

Find out more

Explore One Of Montreal's Most Exquisite Churches

Address: Throughout Montreal

Why You Need To Go: The Oratory may be under construction, but that doesn't mean you can't discover some of the other spectacular churches around the city. Oozing with history and intricately designed, churches such as the Notre-Dame Basilica, Christ Church, or Queen, Marry Queen of the World will leave you in awe.

Find out more

Check Out 'Imagine Monet' Before It's Gone

Price: Starting at $27 for adults

When: Until February 27

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: There are only two weeks left of this amazing art exhibit. This one-of-a-kind exhibit brings the works of Claude Monet in an immersive experience that helps you feel art in ways you never thought possible — making it the perfect artsy activity for this weekend.

Find out more

Soak In One Of The City's Most Beautiful Restaurants

Address: Throughout Montreal

Why You Need To Go: Montreal is at no shortage of delicious restaurants... but more importantly it's at no shortage of gorgeous restauants, either. And because you eat with your eyes, what's better than heading to one of the city's most stunning and scrumptious spots — especially now that restaurants are officially open again!

Find out more

Explore This Aerial Circuit

Price: $44 for adults ages 14 and up / $37 for children ages 8 to 13 / $34 for children ages 5 to 7.

Address: Abraska, 45C, ch. du Sous-Bois, Mont St-Grégoire, QC.

When: Reservations can be made each hour starting at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day.

Why You Need To Go: Take advantage of la belle province in winter. This course is just 30 minutes from the city and will take your love of winter to new heights. You can definitely get your adrenaline rushing this weekend as you soar through the tree drops at Abraska.

Find out more

Visit Montreal's New Avo Bar

Address: 1471, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Calling all fans of avocado. Montreal officially has an avocado bar where you can get all of your avo favourites. The spot is Montreal's very first, and offers all your avocado favourites such as toasts, sandwiches, wraps, and even avocado desserts. Mmm...

Find out more

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

îLESONIQ Dropped The First Part Of Its 2022 Lineup

It includes Swedish House Mafia, French Montana, and Sean Paul.

@ilesoniq | Instagram

Montreal hip-hop, dance and electronic music festival îLESONIQ has dropped the first part of the lineup for its 2022 edition. The three-day event is set to take over the Espace 67 festival grounds in Parc Jean-Drapeau with headliners including Swedish House Mafia and French Montana.

Sean Paul, Eric Prydz, FISHER, Ben Böhmer, and Ilan Bluestone are among the other big names highlighted by the festival in a press release.

Keep ReadingShow less
best restaurants in montreal

11 Montreal Cafés & Bakeries For Lovers Of Everything Ultra Sweet & Sugary

These spots will satisfy any sugar craving 🧁🍬

@baragaufre | Instagram, @bomboloniboss | Instagram
When it comes to a meal, there's always room for dessert. Luckily Montreal cafés and bakeries are full of sugary treats that'll satisfy your sweet tooth after any meal — heck, skip dinner altogether and get right to the good stuff.
With a city like Montreal serving up some of life's sweetest moments, there's no shortage of decadent spots for when those cravings for a good dessert kick in.
Keep ReadingShow less
montreal date ideas

There Are Free Disco Skating Nights With Funky Light Projections In Montreal This Month

With fireside warm-up stations and hot drinks, too!

@bassindesmerveilles | Instagram

It's the dead of winter in Montreal. Bars are closed. Where can one get their freaking disco on in Montreal right now? The answer: the skating rink in Parc La Fontaine where free disco skating nights are taking place on Friday nights throughout the month.

Funky light projections take place every evening on the ice at dusk as a collaboration between Le bassin des merveilles, Pépinière Espaces Collectifs, MAPP MTL and UQÀM interactive media students.

Keep ReadingShow less
what to do in montreal this weekend

These Montreal Poutines Are Winning La Poutine Week RN & You Have 3 More Days To Try Them

Get 'em while they're hot! 🤤

@chez_simon_cantine_urbaine | Instagram, La Poutine Week

Looking for something to do this weekend that has nothing to do with Valentine's Day? For those of you whose first love is food, La Poutine Week 2022 is here to save you — and there are currently three Montreal poutines on the leaderboard that you'll probably want to try before it's too late.

While the festival is ongoing, which means people are still voting in real-time and the final winners have yet to be secured, it's not surprising that, as of Friday afternoon, the top five poutines in Canada were all based in Quebec.

Keep ReadingShow less