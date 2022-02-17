9 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend That’ll Add Some Sparkle To Your Life
Nothing beats that weekend feeling!
If there's one thing that puts a smile on Montrealers' faces, is the realization that it's the freakin' weekend. If you're looking for some things to do this weekend in Montreal, there are loads of activities in and around the city to keep you grinning all the way to Monday morning.
Whether you're looking for a little pep in your step, or just want to relax and feel those weekend vibes, then we've got you covered on some of the best things to do.
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: If you've got a sweet tooth (or multiple), the city's got you covered big time with these decadent desserts. From donuts, cakes, pastry puffs, to waffles, just don't be surprised if you can't stop yourself from going back for seconds.
Skate And Dance The Night Away At This Disco Skating Event
Price: Free!
When: Throughout February
Address: Parc La Fontaine, 3819, ave. Calixa-Lavallée, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: One of winter's best activities is getting a disco upgrade with these themed nights at Parc La Fontaine. Complete with light projections and old-school bangers, the only way to beat your winter funk is to get a little funky.
Enjoy Some Sunday Night Improv
Price: $10
When: Sundays at 7 p.m.
Address: Theatre Sainte-Catherine, 264, rue Sainte-Catherine E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Laugh the night away at this phenomenal improv event that'll make you want to jump right up there with them. In fact, this is Montreal's longest-running improv show, and it's one totally worth checking out this weekend.
Get Some Hot Chocolate
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Nothing beats warming up with a piping cup of hot chocolate. And considering Montreal is no stranger to sweet treats, you can bet that this decadent drink is definitely not exception. With so many cafés across the city offering up some delish hot chocolates, be sure to grab one and roam around your fav neighbourhood.
Explore One Of Montreal's Most Exquisite Churches
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: The Oratory may be under construction, but that doesn't mean you can't discover some of the other spectacular churches around the city. Oozing with history and intricately designed, churches such as the Notre-Dame Basilica, Christ Church, or Queen, Marry Queen of the World will leave you in awe.
Check Out 'Imagine Monet' Before It's Gone
Price: Starting at $27 for adults
When: Until February 27
Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: There are only two weeks left of this amazing art exhibit. This one-of-a-kind exhibit brings the works of Claude Monet in an immersive experience that helps you feel art in ways you never thought possible — making it the perfect artsy activity for this weekend.
Soak In One Of The City's Most Beautiful Restaurants
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Montreal is at no shortage of delicious restaurants... but more importantly it's at no shortage of gorgeous restauants, either. And because you eat with your eyes, what's better than heading to one of the city's most stunning and scrumptious spots — especially now that restaurants are officially open again!
Explore This Aerial Circuit
Price: $44 for adults ages 14 and up / $37 for children ages 8 to 13 / $34 for children ages 5 to 7.
Address: Abraska, 45C, ch. du Sous-Bois, Mont St-Grégoire, QC.
When: Reservations can be made each hour starting at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day.
Why You Need To Go: Take advantage of la belle province in winter. This course is just 30 minutes from the city and will take your love of winter to new heights. You can definitely get your adrenaline rushing this weekend as you soar through the tree drops at Abraska.
Visit Montreal's New Avo Bar
Address: 1471, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Calling all fans of avocado. Montreal officially has an avocado bar where you can get all of your avo favourites. The spot is Montreal's very first, and offers all your avocado favourites such as toasts, sandwiches, wraps, and even avocado desserts. Mmm...
