This Laval Restaurant Has Massive Seafood Platters & You Can Order Them Extra Spicy
"No fuss or distractions, just fantastic food."
Seafood lovers, you're going to want to add this restaurant to your Montreal foodie bucket list. This Laval restaurant offers literal buckets of crab, shrimp, and other delicious marine dishes.
Seau de Crabe (literally, "crab bucket") is located in Laval on Curée-Labelle and on des Sources in Pointe-Claire, which opened in November 2021.
The advertised menu is deceptively simple. First, you choose your "catch," the kind of seafood you're in the mood for. The options are shrimp, mussels, lobster and crab. Next, you select one of two sauces: cajun sauce or "Seau de Crabe" sauce. Then comes your heat preference. You can go with "mild," "medium," or straight-up "fire." Lastly, you get to pick from three sides: potatoes, rice, or corn on the cob.
Other menu items include fried goodies like fish and chips and calamari — basically, anything a seafood aficionado would love. You can get a pound of shrimp in a bucket for $27.90 or a bucket of crab for $59.90.
They also have combo specials. Ordering a Number 1 will get you ten pieces of shrimp, seven mussels, a lobster and three sides for $49.90. A Number 2 includes 14 pieces of shrimp, a pound of crab, eight mussels, two lobsters and three sides for $76.50.
The decor is pretty straightforward: just red benches in booths and simple wooden chairs at plain tables, with a few nautical touches thrown in for whimsy. Seau de Crabe means it when they advertise, "no fuss or distractions, just fantastic food."
Seau de Crabe
Where:
- 671, boulevard Curé-Labelle, Laval, Qc
- 1866, boulevard des Sources, Pointe-Claire, QC