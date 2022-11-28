I Visited Laval's 2022 Illumi Holiday Festival Of Lights & It's Like A Dazzling Dream (PHOTOS)
It's open until January 8!✨🎄
I braved the cold to visit Illumi Laval, the festival of lights crafted by Cavalia consisting of 20 different thematic zones complete with a giant luminous Christmas at its centre.
I had high expectations, given Illumi's reputation for eye candy and the scale of the park visible from the highway.
@mtlblog
If you’re looking for a gorgeous holiday light tour, then look no further! ✨ Illumi Laval by Cavalia is the perfect Montreal and Laval activity to get all the holiday vibes you need this winter season. Grab your besties or your date and immerse yourself in this magical experience! ✨🎄 #illumi #illumilaval #laval #montreal #mtl #mtldatenight #christmaslights #christmaslightshow
As a first-timer, I can confirm this was a magical winter experience. It should be on your bucket list if you're hoping to add some colour and rad pics to your Instagram feed.
The "Garden for giants" at Illumi Laval.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
Though you can choose the car circuit, I recommend you dress warm and walk instead to get close to the sculptures and see the shining details.
Plus, Illumi has several warming stations and indoor resting areas where you can take breaks. About halfway through the park, we stopped for a hot chocolate and to buy some souvenirs at the gift shop. There are food trucks, too.
The "magical forest" at Illumi Laval.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
Though I found some themes better executed than others, I enjoyed letting myself be surprised by the succession of wonderful universes without paying too much attention to the map.
Among my favourite decorations were a giant Arabian-inspired palace, pink tulips in a universe called "la dolce vita" and the multicoloured trees in the "magical forest."
The Village by the Illumi Christmas tree. Right: The egg-ceptional farm at Illumi Laval.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
The massive Christmas tree remains the star of the show, especially when seen from below.
Illumi Laval is a great idea for some family time, date night or even an outing with friends.
Illumi Laval
The Earth Illumi. Right: The Jurassic Kingdom at Illumi Laval.
Cost:
- Online:
- $21.75 for general pedestrian admission
- for cars: $31.75 for the driver and $21.75 for a passenger
- In-person:
- $26.75 for general pedestrian admission
- for cars: $36.75 for the driver and $26.75 for a passenger
When: From October 7, 2022, to January 8, 2023
Where: 2805, boul. du Souvenir, Laval, QC
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.