I Tried Montreal Christmas Pop-Up Bar Miracle & The Cocktails Alone Are Worth The Detour (PHOTOS)
The drink menu is holiday-themed!🍹
The Christmas pop-up bar series Miracle has finally made it back to our city, and MTL Blog got a firsthand look at the magical transformation of the 132 Bar Vintage in Ahuntsic. With cheesy decorations both indoors and outdoors, you plunge immediately into the holiday spirit as you walk inside.
There are some stellar details that make the place an ideal 5 à 7 spot for Yule enthusiasts, such as the countless fairy lights, hanging stockings, and walls covered in wrapping papers and sugar canes.
Montreal Christmas pop-up bar Miracle.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
You'll find plenty of opportunities for some rad Instagram pics, including selfies with the inflated minion or the big poo emoji by the Christmas tree. Perhaps the most dazzling detail is the cotton candy ceiling that changes colour over the bar — I couldn't stop looking up while sipping on my drinks.
Though the highly Christmassy atmosphere is undeniable, we found the decor a little underwhelming overall since we had high expectations looking at pictures from past editions.
Montreal Christmas pop-up bar Miracle.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
Still, we appreciate the 132 Bar Vintage's ephemeral revamp, as well as the friendly staff's commitment to wearing ugly Christmas sweaters.
Plus, if there is one thing that made the trip to the pop-up bar worth it, it's the cocktails.
For our first round, our drinks were served in delicate glassware decorated with elf legs and a massive ceramic sculptural glass in the shape of a dinosaur wearing Santa's hat.
"Elfing Around" and "Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex" cocktails at Montreal Christmas pop-up bar Miracle.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
Sweet and flavourful, both the "Elfing Around" and "Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex" cocktails were a success. The reptilian drink combined vodka, orange liqueur and other citrussy flavours, while the flute glass held prosecco, gin and a mulled wine reduction.
Then, we ordered the "Holiday Spiked Chai," a mix of brandy, rum, coffee flavour and amaretto served in a tiny barrel decorated with holly leaves. This was my favourite boozy drink of the night.
Montreal Christmas pop-up bar Miracle.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
The cocktails ranged in price from $13 to $20, with shots costing $5 or $6. If you start obsessing over the ceramic glasses, you'll be happy to know they're for sale onsite.
All told, it made for a fun atmosphere to have some well-balanced and tasty drinks. I recommend you visit the Montreal Christmas pop-up bar at least once before it disappears again on December 27.
Montreal Christmas pop-up bar Miracle
Where: 132 Bar Vintage, 132, rue Fleury O.
When: November 22 to December 26, 2022
