Trending Topics

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 quebec

Legault Says COVID-19 Cases Are 'Stabilizing' & Hospitalizations Will Soon Peak In Quebec

"We have good news today."

Legault Says COVID-19 Cases Are 'Stabilizing' & Hospitalizations Will Soon Peak In Quebec
@francoislegault.pm | Instagram

Premier François Legault began his Thursday press conference with: "We have good news" — which isn't something Quebecers hear every day. The reason for Legault's positivity amid widespread pandemic fatigue is that "the number of infections is stabilizing," according to experts.

"[The number of] new cases has peaked. The wave of hospitalizations is expected to peak in the next coming days," Premier Legault said. "This means that the measures we've put in place have worked. We're going in the right direction but we have to remain very careful."

Legault clarified that the number of hospitalizations is still "very high" and may continue to increase for a few days, with this weekend being one of the hardest on the health care network since the start of the pandemic. But they are expected to begin decreasing after that.

As a result, Legault announced that the province will be lifting its nightly curfew on Monday and will allow stores to open on Sundays again as of January 23.

"The reason we [implemented the curfew] was to stop the exponential growth of the number of infections and then the number of hospitalizations. So given that we seem to have reached a peak, that permits us to remove the curfew," Legault said.

Schools are also officially reopening on January 17 as planned.

Quebec reported 8,793 new COVID-19 cases on January 13. Hospitalizations increased by a net 117 patients for an active total of 2,994. This includes 272 cases currently in intensive care, a net increase of nine from the day before. The province also officially introduced a Level Five protocol for hospital capacity, with a total of 4,013 hospital beds dedicated to patients with COVID-19.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Quebec Stores Can Soon Reopen On Sundays

Sunday grocery runs are back!

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

You'll soon be able to get back to your regularly scheduled Sunday shopping routine. At a press conference on Thursday, Premier François Legault announced that Quebec stores can open on Sundays again starting January 23.

After two grocery-less Sundays on January 2 and 9, January 16 will be the final Sunday on which most Quebec businesses are forced to close. However, shops must still operate at 50% capacity.

Keep Reading Show less

Legault Responded To Unvaxxed Tax Criticism

He also outlined next steps.

François Legault | Facebook, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

At a press conference on Thursday, Quebec Premier François Legault outlined the next steps his government would take for the "health contribution" tax on unvaccinated people and clarified his own position on the issue.

"The intention isn't to hurt people who are going through a hard time," explained the premier. "I'm talking about the homeless, people who have illnesses that exempt them from being vaccinated, even people who have certain mental health issues [...] what we envision is to say to people who choose not to get vaccinated that there's a price to pay."

Keep Reading Show less

You'll Soon Need Quebec's Vaccine Passport To Shop In Many Larger Stores

Excluding food stores and pharmacies.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Premier François Legault announced at a Thursday press conference that Quebec's vaccine passport system will soon apply to big stores, excluding pharmacies and food stores.

Quebecers will soon need to prove they've received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to get into stores that cover an area at least 1,500 m² in size, such as Canadian Tire.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec's Curfew Will Officially Be Lifted On Monday

No more scrambling to get home!

Easyshutter | Dreamstime, François Legault | Facebook

Premier François Legault has officially confirmed that Quebec's province-wide curfew will be lifted on Monday — which means no more scrambling to get home on time while risking fines.

At a press conference on Thursday, Legault said, "The reason we did this was to stop the exponential growth of the number of infections and then the number of hospitalizations. So given that we seem to have reached a peak, that permits us to remove the curfew."

Keep Reading Show less