Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
maripier morin

Maripier Morin Gave Birth To Her First Child

Her partner shared photos.

Senior Editor
Maripier Morin and partner Jean-Philippe Perras. Right: Polaroid of a pregnant Maripier Morin.

Maripier Morin and partner Jean-Philippe Perras. Right: Polaroid of a pregnant Maripier Morin.

@maripiermorin | Instagram

Maripier Morin has given birth to her first child. Her partner, Jean-Philippe Perras, made the announcement on Instagram.

"We expect everything except.... everything that finally happens," he wrote, congratulating Morin — who he described as "the mother, the power, the strength, the woman, my love" — for what he suggested was a "CO-LO-SSALE" effort.

He thanked the staff at the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in the Estrie town of Cowansville, as well as the couple's doula, Lynda Franklin, who he called a "guardian angel among the living."

Photos accompanying the post show Morin holding the baby after what appears to have been a water birth.

Perras concluded with a welcome message for the new human, revealing the name Margot.

"And then you, Margot; great happiness, little love and heart in the sun. Welcome."

Morin made her pregnancy public on May 12 in an emotional Instagram post.

"For 9 months, I've been taking care of myself, to take care of you," she wrote.

"With each little (or big) blow you give, my heart cracks with love. Anxiety and worry are already making me have insomnia. But what prevails is the enormous gratitude I feel for having the ultimate privilege of carrying life."

She also addressed her mother.

"On the verge of becoming a mother myself, I am filled with fear. Will I be able to live up to it, to your standards?" she asked.

"I think the answer is yes, because you will be there. To guide me, to help me, to hold my hand as you have always done so well."

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...