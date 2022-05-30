Maripier Morin Gave Birth To Her First Child
Her partner shared photos.
Maripier Morin has given birth to her first child. Her partner, Jean-Philippe Perras, made the announcement on Instagram.
"We expect everything except.... everything that finally happens," he wrote, congratulating Morin — who he described as "the mother, the power, the strength, the woman, my love" — for what he suggested was a "CO-LO-SSALE" effort.
He thanked the staff at the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in the Estrie town of Cowansville, as well as the couple's doula, Lynda Franklin, who he called a "guardian angel among the living."
Photos accompanying the post show Morin holding the baby after what appears to have been a water birth.
Perras concluded with a welcome message for the new human, revealing the name Margot.
"And then you, Margot; great happiness, little love and heart in the sun. Welcome."
Morin made her pregnancy public on May 12 in an emotional Instagram post.
"For 9 months, I've been taking care of myself, to take care of you," she wrote.
"With each little (or big) blow you give, my heart cracks with love. Anxiety and worry are already making me have insomnia. But what prevails is the enormous gratitude I feel for having the ultimate privilege of carrying life."
She also addressed her mother.
"On the verge of becoming a mother myself, I am filled with fear. Will I be able to live up to it, to your standards?" she asked.
"I think the answer is yes, because you will be there. To guide me, to help me, to hold my hand as you have always done so well."