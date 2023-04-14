Michael From 'Occupation Double' Is Dating Quebec Content Creator Alexane Pelletier
"Things are going great!"
Michael Fortin made a name for himself on the past season of Quebec TV hit Occupation Double Martinique — despite failing to find love in the Caribbean. But Fortin's romantic fortunes have improved, in the form of a confirmed relationship with Quebec content creator Alexane Pelletier.
Earlier this year, Fortin said that he planned to focus on his Twitch career following his short-lived relationship with fellow Occupation Double star Koralie-Maya. And by dating fellow gamer Pelletier, the photographer and Twitch streamer is arguably staying true to that focus — technically at least.
The duo have been friends for some time now and have collaborated on the Twitch platform since the winter. However, it wasn't until this month that Fortin went public with their relationship.
In a "Day In My Life" video posted to the former OD contestant's Instagram page, Fortin can be seen getting cozy with Pelletier during a drive over to the gym. Pelletier also commented on the video, which she likely filmed for him, poking fun at a clip of Fortin grocery shopping. "Very inspiring. I aspire to have the same life as you," she wrote.
Narcity Québec reached out to Pelletier regarding her new relationship with Fortin, and the content creator confirmed that the two are, in fact, a couple. While she didn't want to give away too much about their newly formed romance, Pelletier did say that "things are going great" and the two have "a lot of projects in common."