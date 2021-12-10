Audrey From 'Occupation Double' Answered Questions About Injections & Smashed The Stigma
Audrey from Occupation Double Dans l'Ouest took to her Instagram story on Wednesday, December 8 to answer questions from fans and opened up unapologetically about changes she has made to her physical appearance.
According to Narcity Québec, OD fans had specifically questioned whether the 31-year-old contestant, who works as a beauty product rep, had altered her lips. Some viewers reportedly compared her appearance on the show to photos from years past.
On Wednesday, Audrey cut through the stigma.
"I'm really honest and I'm really happy to talk to you about it, if I'd had surgery on my face or my body — in the sense that I am really for it, and if it can make someone feel better, good for them," Narcity quotes her as saying.
"Sometimes people talk about it negatively, sometimes people talk about it positively in the sense that they want to know what I did."
"So I like to address that with everyone, basically make it clear."
She reportedly explained that she gets filler injections in her lips and has received Botox injections in her forehead.
"I did fillers in my lips, I love them big, so I made them huge," she said, according to Narcity.
"After that, the Botox, I do once in a while. Here, as you can see, I don't have any more because my forehead moves."
According to the Mayo Clinic, Botox works by inhibiting muscle movement, thereby preventing the appearance of wrinkles.
There are multiple types of facial filler, the Mayo explains, including fat grafting, Restylane and Juvederm injections.