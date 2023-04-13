Ally From 'Occupation Double' Started An OnlyFans & Shared How Much She Earns
Wait until you find out how much she made in only 36 hours!
This past March, Ally Imbeault from Occupation Double Martinique announced that she would be officially starting OnlyFans, as a way to show off and share more of her feminine side and some "hotter" content.
The OD star managed to make thousands in only the first couple of days of starting OnlyFans, as originally reported by Narcity Québec, which she opened up about during a discussion on the Prends Un Break podcast back on April 6, 2023.
The podcast featured main guests and former Occupation Double contestants, Claudia Dimopoulos Béland and Virginie Latour. Ally, who was present on the sidelines, was vocal when the topic of OnlyFans came up, prompting the host to ask Imbeault how much she's managed to make on the video platform.
"In 36 hours? I've made over $5,000. Yeah, I just went and looked, it just went up, again," she said.
While Imbeault is keeping things tame for the time being, she is still trying to gauge how to use OnlyFans to her full advantage. "I want to see how far I can go with this platform and what I can show with this platform. [...] I'm not on OnlyFans to do porn, so you won't see any pornographic content, I don't do dildos every two seconds [...] I'm not there yet…," she said.
Imbeault's OnlyFans account currently costs $14.99 per month.
Narcity requested a comment from Imbeault. The article will be updated with her response.
