Alicia Moffet Shared An Emotional Reunion With Her Dog At The Montreal Airport (VIDEO)
They'd been apart for three months.
Alicia Moffet returned to Montreal after three months of filming and hosting Occupation Double Andalousie alongside her partner and fellow OD host, Frederic Robichaud. The duo touched down at the Montreal airport where they shared an emotional reunion with their gorgeous golden retriever, Willow.
Moffet posted a video on her Instagram page showing the emotional moment between her and her fur baby. In the video, Alicia, who is sporting a comfortable all-white ensemble, immediately begins to cry when she and Willow embrace. The Quebec singer was on the floor, sharing hugs with her doggo, all while Willow's tail indicated that she was a very happy pup.
"After three months, we finally reunited with our best," Moffet captioned the post.
Willow also gave Robichaud some love, jumping onto him and getting some much-deserved pets and snuggles. The couple were all smiles (and tears) while Willow couldn't contain her excitement, making it clear that this reunion was definitely overdue.
As if the video of the reunion itself wasn't emotional enough, Moffet added in the song 'Dandelions' by Ruth B, which definitely made our hearts melt even more.
Moffet welcomed Willow to the family back in March of 2020 — just as quarantine first began.
The two have shared a very special bond and anyone who has followed Moffet on Instagram knows that Willow goes everywhere with the 'Lullaby' singer.
From joining Moffet during interviews, or keeping her company backstage, it's safe to say that Willow and Moffet are inseparable, as any dog parent would admit.
Although Occupation Double Andalousieisn't over just yet, filming has finally concluded. Fans can expect the upcoming live season finale this month. Until then, we're certain Moffet is happy to be back home with her kids and of course, Willow, too.
