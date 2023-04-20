M&M Brand Frozen Burgers Sold Across Canada Have Been Recalled — So Check Your Freezer
"Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is currently recalling an M&M Food Markets brand frozen burger due to undeclared ingredients. The class three recall was flagged on April 19, 2023, and triggered by the company Cardinal Meat Specialists Ltd.
Health Canada has published a recall report, stating that the affected product has been recalled due to undeclared wheat and gluten, which may pose a serious health and safety risk to those who are allergic or intolerant to gluten and wheat.
Here are the details regarding the recalled food item:
- M&M Food Market Angus Beef Burgers | 852 g | UPC 6 61815 01473 8
Health Canada stated that the affected beef burgers have been sold and distributed nationally. The CFIA recommends that Canadian consumers "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product." In fact, if you are in possession of the recalled item, it is recommended by Health Canada that you toss it out immediately or return the recalled product to the point of purchase.
Although the federal health department has not reported any illnesses associated with the consumption of this product, Health Canada asks any and all consumers affected by the recall to report any health-related issues linked with the M&M recall.
"It’s important to report side effects, injuries and other product-related health and safety concerns so we can make important safety decisions about the products you use," Health Canada said.
