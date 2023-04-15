Several Chocolate Brands Sold Across Canada Have Been Recalled — Including Easter Bunnies
"Do not consume recalled products."
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a number of recalls regarding several different chocolate brands that have been sold across Canada. Health Canada published the recalls, stating that the affected chocolates, which include Easter bunnies, are being removed from the marketplace due to undeclared ingredients.
The brands affected by the recall include Nelson's Chocofellar, Temper Chocolate, and Salento Organics. The federal health department is urging Canadian consumers to verify if they are in possession of any of the affected chocolate products.
"Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction," the Health Canada report says.
If you do have any of the recalled items, it is recommended by the CFIA and Health Canada to toss them out right away or return them to the point of purchase.
Here are all the chocolate products that are currently being recalled:
Nelson's Chocofellar
Recalled Products:
- Nelson’s Chocofellar 60% Dark Chocolate with Hazelnuts | 78 g
- Nelson’s Chocofellar 60% Dark Chocolate with Roasted Almonds | 78 g
- Nelson’s Chocofellar 60% Dark Chocolate | 48 g
- Nelson’s Chocofellar None (Flat Truffled Dark Chocolate Easter Bunny) | 95 g
- Nelson’s Chocofellar None (Flat Truffled Dark Chocolate Santa) | 95 g
- Nelson’s Chocofellar None (Dark Chocolate Hollow Easter Bunny) | 110 g
- Nelson’s Chocofellar None (Dark Chocolate Hollow Easter Bunny) | 150 g
- Nelson’s Chocofellar None (Dark Chocolate Hollow Easter Bunny) | 200 g
- Nelson’s Chocofellar None (Dark Chocolate Hollow Easter Bunny) | 300 g
Recall Reason: The CFIA has recalled these products because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.
Temper Chocolates
Recalled Product: Temper Chocolate & Pastry Orange Dark Chocolate | 65 g
Recall Reason: "Temper Chocolate & Pastry brand Orange Dark Chocolate recalled due to undeclared milk," the Health Canada warning says.
Salento Organics
Recalled Products:
- Salento Organics Organic Mango Dark Chocolate Clusters | 113 g
- Salento Organics Dark Chocolate Pineapple Bites | 113 g
- Salento Organics Dark Chocolate Pitaya (Dragon Fruit) Bites | 113 g
- Salento Organics Organic Peanuts Dark Chocolate Dipped | 113 g
- Salento Organics Organic Goldenberry Dark Chocolate Clusters | 113 g
- Salento Organics Organic Banana Dark Chocolate Clusters | 113 g
Recall Reason: According to the recall report "the affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label."
