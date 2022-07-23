Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Monkeypox Cases In Quebec Rise To 331 — Here's What You Need To Know

The WHO has declared monkeypox a global health emergency.

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Person with monkeypox lesions on their arm, Right: Monkeypox vaccine.

Anna Shalamova | Dreamstime,Jhdt Stock Images Llc | Dreamstime

Monkeypox is on the rise in Quebec as reported cases of the illness increase to a total of 331.

In a matter of weeks, Quebec's reported cases of monkeypox jumped by 110 — making it the epicentre of the virus in Canada.

As of July 22, Canada has reported a total of 681 cases of the virus, with 288 reported in Ontario, 48 in British Columbia, 12 in Alberta and two in Saskatchewan.

According to Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam, the monkeypox virus can "spread to anyone during close contact with an infected person’s skin sores or via direct contact with their personal or shared items, incl. towels, bed linens, & other objects."

Symptoms of the illness include skin lesions in the mouth and genital area, and can be accompanied by a fever, night sweats, headache, swollen lymph nodes and joint or muscle pain, the Quebec government said.

"In most cases, the illness goes away on its own within 2 to 4 weeks. However, in very rare cases, serious complications can occur."

A vaccine for monkeypox is currently available in Quebec and can be administered before or after exposure to the illness. The vaccine is currently reserved for "people targeted by public health authorities."

On July 23, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency, sparking concern amongst medical professionals across the globe.

Dr. Tedros, Director-General of the World Health Organization, stated during the WHO's LIVE broadcast this morning that "with the tools we have right now, we can stop transmission and bring this monkeypox outbreak under control."

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

