Monkeypox Cases In Quebec Rise To 331 — Here's What You Need To Know
The WHO has declared monkeypox a global health emergency.
Monkeypox is on the rise in Quebec as reported cases of the illness increase to a total of 331.
In a matter of weeks, Quebec's reported cases of monkeypox jumped by 110 — making it the epicentre of the virus in Canada.
As of July 22, Canada has reported a total of 681 cases of the virus, with 288 reported in Ontario, 48 in British Columbia, 12 in Alberta and two in Saskatchewan.
\u201c1/3 In Canada, as of July 22nd, 2022, a total of 681 confirmed cases of #monkeypox have been reported nationally, from: Quebec (331); Ontario (288); British Columbia (48); Alberta (12); and Saskatchewan (2).\nhttps://t.co/VraSsbiVaZ\u201d— Dr. Theresa Tam (@Dr. Theresa Tam) 1658519899
According to Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam, the monkeypox virus can "spread to anyone during close contact with an infected person’s skin sores or via direct contact with their personal or shared items, incl. towels, bed linens, & other objects."
Symptoms of the illness include skin lesions in the mouth and genital area, and can be accompanied by a fever, night sweats, headache, swollen lymph nodes and joint or muscle pain, the Quebec government said.
"In most cases, the illness goes away on its own within 2 to 4 weeks. However, in very rare cases, serious complications can occur."
A vaccine for monkeypox is currently available in Quebec and can be administered before or after exposure to the illness. The vaccine is currently reserved for "people targeted by public health authorities."
On July 23, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency, sparking concern amongst medical professionals across the globe.
Dr. Tedros, Director-General of the World Health Organization, stated during the WHO's LIVE broadcast this morning that "with the tools we have right now, we can stop transmission and bring this monkeypox outbreak under control."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.