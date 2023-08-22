Montreal's Asian Night Market Is Bringing Street Food & A Splash Of Street Art To Chinatown
A feast for the senses! 🏮
Montreal's Chinatown is about to get a lot more animated. For four nights, street food will entice alongside street art, giving the city a taste of Asia like never before. This year's Marché de Nuit Asiatique promises a celebration not just of the palate but also of the eyes, as the night market collaborates with the international street art festival MURAL.
From August 24 to 27, Sakura Garden on the Palais des congrès Esplanade and Place Sun-Yat-Sen will turn into a panorama of sights, sounds, and aromas. Attendees can expect to be swept up in a whirlwind of pan-Asian street food vendors, serving skewers, noodles, stir-fries, and more. Live art installations will provide a visual feast, while pulse-pounding performances, from traditional dance to modern music, will resonate with Montreal's multicultural spirit.
In a nod to sustainability, the event will also feature eco-conscious food packaging in partnership with local startup Bo, reinforcing the importance of environmental responsibility.
Art has always breathed life into the annual night market. Past editions featured lanterns and a central wish tree adorned with ribbons, adding flair between the busy stalls and chattering crowds.
Yifang Eva Hu, the driving force behind Marché de Nuit de Montreal, noted, "We are thrilled to collaborate with MURAL… This partnership allows us to showcase the intersection of culinary arts, cultural experiences, and visual storytelling." Artist Maylee Keo, celebrated for her Southeast Asian flowers artwork at 1409 rue Pierce, is set to be a highlight. She will be creating a live floor mural and contributing to the night market's art installations.
For those intrigued by the rich history and lore of Montreal's Chinatown, the introduction of Hiotto AI is a game-changer. This digital tool allows visitors to delve into the background and businesses of the historic district.
If the promise of street food and art isn't enticing enough, just remember, Montreal's Chinatown knows how to throw a party.
Night Market Montreal
When: August 24 to 27, Thursday & Friday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday & Sunday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Place Sun-Yat-Sen & Sakura Garden, 200, rue De la Gauchetière Ouest