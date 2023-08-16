Montreal's Gardens of Light Will Bring Storybook Scenes Back To The Jardin Botanique
This year's theme involves a butterfly love story. 🦋
As the first amber leaves begin to drift from the trees, Montreal's iconic Jardin Botanique bursts into life once again, bathed in the ethereal glow of the Gardens of Light festival. From September 1 through October 31, pathways at the iconic botanical garden will illuminate with lanterns and light shows. On crisp fall evenings, you can wander among glowing displays — a fusion of stories, culture, and night-time magic.
This season, the Gardens of Light will focus on the mesmerizing dance of butterflies. The delicate creatures, symbolic of metamorphosis and the fleeting beauty of nature, will set the tone for an awe-inspiring experience in the garden's three main areas.
Embracing impermanence in the Japanese Garden
In the Japanese Garden, visitors will be enveloped by a sense of Zen-like calmness. Here, the evanescence of the seasons takes precedence, mirroring the Japanese appreciation for the fleeting beauty of nature.
Subtle illuminations accentuate the artistry of the landscape, and the gentle rustling of the pine forest, accompanied by the evocative sounds of traditional instruments, invites contemplation.
A ring emitting light and mist.Claude Lafond, Courtesy of L'Espace pour la vie.
Echoes of the circle of life in the First Nations Garden
A shift in narrative awaits in the First Nations Garden. Here, the cyclical rhythm of life is beautifully showcased. Moonlight plays a significant role in indigenous cultures, and its guiding luminescence will guide visitors along a path filled with poetic expressions.
With verses from Innu poet Joséphine Bacon and the harmonious melodies of Moe Clark accompanying their journey, guests are bound to experience a profound connection to the heartbeat of Mother Earth.
A tale of eternal love in the Chinese Garden
Completing this nocturnal odyssey is the Chinese Garden, where the legend of the butterfly lovers, Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai, will tug at the heartstrings of visitors. The poignant tale of love and sacrifice is symbolized by two butterflies, casting their luminous aura over Dream Lake.
Their story, which has been passed down through countless generations, is evocative against the haunting strains of the Violin Concerto, a masterpiece of Chinese composition.
Red lanterns hang from trees over benches in the forest. Claude Lafond, Courtesy of L'Espace pour la vie.
Given the allure of the Gardens of Light festival, it's hardly surprising that timed tickets have been introduced. Those who secure their tickets in advance will have the freedom to explore the Jardin Botanique's three cultural gardens and will also have access to the entire botanical haven for the day.
For many, the Gardens of Light festival has become an autumnal rite of passage, a bridge between the vibrancy of summer and the introspection of winter. And this season, as the pathways of the Jardin Botanique come alive with the dance of illuminated butterflies, one can't help but feel a flutter of excitement, much like the delicate creatures that have inspired this year's display.
Gardens of Light
When: Opens September 1
Where: Montreal Jardin botanique, 4101, rue Sherbrooke Est
Cost: $17+