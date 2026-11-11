Montreal's most beautiful building was chosen by locals and it's not one tourists flock to
You may have never even stepped inside.
Montreal doesn't always get credit for its architecture. Between the construction sites, orange cones and the occasional eyesore, it's easy to forget how many stunning buildings are scattered across the city.
So after asking readers to name Montreal's most beautiful street last week, we decided to follow up with another question for our Facebook audience: what's the most beautiful building in the city, and why?
The answers ranged from century-old churches and banks to modernist icons and a few skyscrapers. And a common thread came up again and again: readers love seeing Montreal's old buildings preserved.
Here are 10 buildings readers think are the most beautiful in Montreal.
1. Sun Life Building
The clear favourite among readers was the Sun Life Building, overlooking Dorchester Square downtown. One reader called it the most beautiful skyscraper in the city, and another said it was their favourite after years of working there.
Built in stages between 1913 and 1931, the massive Beaux-Arts building was once the largest office building in the British Empire. It also has a secret past. During the Second World War, Britain quietly shipped part of its gold reserves and securities across the Atlantic, and some of them were stored in the building's vaults for safekeeping.
Address: 1155 Metcalfe Street, Montreal
2. Saint Joseph's Oratory
Perched on the slope of Mount Royal, Saint Joseph's Oratory is hard to miss. As one reader put it, "it's very iconic and you can see it from far away."
It's also the largest church in Canada, and its copper dome is one of the biggest in the world. The basilica was built over several decades in the 20th century, inspired by Brother André, and it still draws pilgrims and tourists from around the world.
Address: 3800 Queen Mary Road, Montreal
3. Notre-Dame Basilica
The outside of Notre-Dame Basilica is impressive on its own, with its twin Gothic Revival towers looming over Place d'Armes in Old Montreal. But for many readers, it's the interior that makes it special.
Step inside and you'll find a deep blue ceiling dotted with gold stars, intricate woodwork and an altar that seems to glow. Completed in 1829, it's one of the most visited landmarks in the city.
Address: 110 Notre-Dame Street West, Montreal
4. Place Ville Marie
Place Ville Marie has been a fixture of the downtown skyline since it opened in 1962. Its cross-shaped design, by the architecture firm of I.M. Pei, made it one of the most talked-about office towers of its time.
At night, its rotating beacon sweeps across the sky. And if you want the view from the top, the Sommet PVM on the top floors offers a sweeping look at the city.
Address: 1 Place Ville Marie, Montreal
5. Montreal City Hall
With its mansard roof, columns and grand facade, Montreal City Hall is one of the best examples of Second Empire architecture in the city.
The original building was gutted by a fire in 1922, leaving only its outer walls, before it was rebuilt. It's also where French president Charles de Gaulle famously declared "Vive le Québec libre" from the balcony in 1967.
Address: 275 Notre-Dame Street East, Montreal
6. 1000 De La Gauchetière
The tallest building in Montreal stands out for its distinctive top. As one reader pointed out, "it has that triangular top," adding: "Too bad they don't have a lookout."
The building's height was capped so it wouldn't rise above Mount Royal. Inside, it's also home to an indoor skating rink that's open year-round.
Address: 1000 De La Gauchetière Street West, Montreal
7. Aldred Building
When it came to the Aldred Building, one reader didn't feel the need to explain its beauty: "Just look at it."
Completed in 1931, the Art Deco tower on Place d'Armes is known for its stepped design, which has drawn comparisons to the Empire State Building. It stands directly across from Notre-Dame Basilica, so you can see two of the city's most beautiful buildings in one spot.
Address: 501 Place d’Armes, Montreal
8. Habitat 67
Few buildings in Montreal are as instantly recognizable as Habitat 67. Designed by architect Moshe Safdie for Expo 67, the complex is made up of stacked concrete modules that look like oversized building blocks arranged along the St. Lawrence River.
More than half a century later, it's still considered one of the most ambitious housing experiments in the world.
Address: 2600 Pierre-Dupuy Avenue, Montreal
9. Gare Viger
Gare Viger looks more like a castle than a former train station. Built in 1898 as a hotel and station for the Canadian Pacific Railway, it was designed by Bruce Price, the same architect behind Quebec City's Château Frontenac (which makes a lot of sense when you compare the structures side by side).
Today, the restored building houses offices, and it remains one of the most striking buildings on the edge of Old Montreal.
Address: 700 Saint-Antoine Street East, Montreal
10. Biodôme
The Biodôme wasn't always home to penguins and rainforest animals. It was originally built as the velodrome for the 1976 Olympics, before being transformed into a living museum in the 1990s.
One reader picked it for exactly that reason: "Because of what was done to repurpose a large building instead of demolishing it."
Address: 4777 Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue, Montreal
Honourable mentions
Plenty of other buildings got a shout-out, including Westmount Square, designed by famed modernist architect Mies van der Rohe, and the Bank of Montreal's head office in Old Montreal, which one reader said has a "phenomenal" interior.
Christ Church Cathedral, the Birks Building, the Dominion Square Building, the Tour de la Bourse, the Royal Victoria Hospital, Pointe-à-Callière and the Bell Centre also made the list.
What's your favourite building in Montreal? Let us know down in the comments.