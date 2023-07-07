Montreal Canadiens Draft Pick David Reinbacher Cried Tears Of Joy Signing His First Pro Contract
The new Habs player FaceTimed his parents during the special moment.
David Reinbacher has officially signed on with the Montreal Canadiens — and the sweet moment was captured on camera. Habs general manager Kent Hughes announced on July 5 that the team agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the defensemen.
Reinbacher will play with the Montreal Canadiens throughout the 2023-24 to 2025-26 seasons. The 18-year-old athlete previously played with Kloten HC in the Swiss National League where he tallied 22 points (3 goals, 19 assists) during the 46-game season.
"I want to thank Montreal and everyone that is part of this journey. Especially my family that helped me come this far. Proud to be a Hab!!" Reinbacher wrote on Instagram.
Reinbacher was selected fifth overall by the Canadiens in the 2023 NHL draft, making him the highest-selected Austrian-born defenseman in NHL history.
The National Hockey League shared a clip of Reinbacher signing his very first contract and it didn't take much time before the tears started running. In the clip, Reinbacher, who is sporting a casual grey pullover sweater and baseball cap, signs his name along the dotted line. He took a few seconds afterward to process the major move, and he wanted his parents to be there for the big moment.
"Can I call my family quick?" Reinbacher asked.
His parents answered the FaceTime call and Reinbacher immediately pointed the camera toward the signed contract.
"All right, you're a Montreal Canadien," a rep from the NHL can be heard saying.
It was at this very moment that the Reinbacher family got emotional. The Habs newbie could be seen getting teary-eyed as his parents consoled him through the phone. " [This is] Crazy. Oh my god," Reinbacher said while the realization set in.
On Wednesday, July 5, Reinbacher shared a photo signing his contract, captioning the post in both French and English.
"Sans mots. Merci Montreal for an unbelievable last seven days! Honoured to sign my first NHL contract as a Hab, now the real work starts," he wrote.