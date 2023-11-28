This Montreal Christmas Village Has Sparkling Deco, Live DJs & Trees For Sale
There will even be an outdoor dance floor.
The traditional "silent night" is anything but at this Montreal Christmas Village. For Festival Noël dans le Parc, the holiday season is loud and lively with music, lights, and action. The place is decked out with fairy lights and has a classic winter market vibe with its wooden chalet-style stalls and stages. You can also pick out a Christmas tree on-site from a variety of locally sourced options.
People stand in front of a stage at Festival Noël dans le Parc.@festivalnoeldansleparc | Instagram
From December 8 to 31, you can take in a show at Place Émilie-Gamelin in Ville Marie, Parc des Compagnons in the Plateau, and Parc Lahaie in the Mile End. The program is packed with musical performances, along with visual artists, storytellers, and entertainers.
Saturday afternoon shows feature artists like Atchoum, CrocJazz, Kattam et ses Tam-Tams, Tortue Berlue, La Pastourelle, and others. Evenings will come alive with a variety of musical genres, including performances by Qualité Motel, Émile Bilodeau, Alaclair Ensemble, Vilain Pingouin, Mononc’ Serge, Laura Niquay, and Les Grands Hurleurs.
Performers dressed like nutcrackers in the snow.@festivalnoeldansleparc | Instagram
Polar Sundays will take place as part of Atmos Fest with an outdoor dance floor on December 10 and 17. Each event offers a chance to de-stress with electrifying DJ sets from local and international artists.
Starting from November 25, real Christmas trees are available to order online with options for delivery. The firs range in price from $55 to $100 for between five and 10 feet. Trees in various sizes can be picked up at designated kiosks located at Parc des Compagnons-de-Saint-Laurent, Parc Lahaie, and Place Émilie-Gamelin.
Wreaths and festive greenery are also on sale.You can get a decorated 12”, 16” or 24” festive ring to hang on your front door for $35 to $55. You can get branches of fir, pine or cedar to decorate your home for $10.
Christmas trees for sale at the Montreal holiday market.@festivalnoeldansleparc | InstagramWith the smell of fresh pine in the air and festive decorations all around, Festival Noël dans le Parc shows that, sometimes, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is to turn up the music and let the city dance.
Festival Noël dans le Parc
When: December 8 to 31
Where: Place Émilie-Gamelin, 1500, rue Berri (Ville-Marie) | Parc des Compagnons, 4375, rue Cartier (Plateau) | Parc Lahaie, 5040, boul. Saint-Laurent (Mile End)