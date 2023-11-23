This Canada Weather Forecast Hints At A 2023 White Christmas For Some Cities
Unwrap the details on what to expect this winter. 🎄❄️
As Canadians prepare for festive season, weather patterns across the country indicate a mix of white and green on Christmas Day, with some regions gearing up for snowfall while others may miss the iconic winter blanket.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac, with its more traditional, less empirical approach to weather prediction, has released its annual forecast, giving a picture of what some can expect this December.
A split forecast
In Atlantic Canada, northern Newfoundland and northern New Brunswick are poised to celebrate a traditional white Christmas, thanks to incoming cold fronts expected to bring snow. However, areas further south in these regions might not see snowy scenes.
Southern Quebec, Southern Ontario, and the Prairies are all on track for a snowy December 25. Residents in these areas can prepare for typical winter conditions, which may include significant snowfall, making for a picturesque holiday setting.
Southern British Columbia could see more variation. Inland areas of the region can expect a white Christmas, but locations along the Pacific Coast are likely to miss out on snow, experiencing milder conditions instead.
Snowy north, soggy south
In Canada, temperatures this winter are showing a mix of conditions. "Expect rain and snow from Atlantic Canada into southern Quebec and very cold with flurries elsewhere," warns the Almanac.
But it seems to be a different story south of the border. In the United States, northern states in the Midwest are gearing up for a colder-than-normal winter, which could mean more snow. That might impact holiday travellers heading to these areas.
On the other hand, U.S. regions like New England, down through the Atlantic Corridor to Florida, and into the southern half of Texas are expecting a warmer winter. The warmer trend means these areas might see fewer snowfalls, leading to a less snowy, more green Christmas for Canadian snowbirds.
Implications for the holidays, and beyond
Of course, it's not just Christmas Day that's drawing attention in Canada. As Boxing Day rolls around on December 26, the Old Farmer's Almanac suggests a variety of weather patterns across the country. In Atlantic Canada and southern Quebec, residents might want to prepare for stormy conditions, complete with a mix of rain and snow, adding a frosty touch to their post-Christmas festivities.
Further west, from Southern Ontario across the Prairies and stretching into British Columbia and the Northwest Territories, the winter chill is set to bite hard. These regions are expected to endure bitter-cold temperatures peppered with sporadic snow flurries.
Meanwhile, those along the Pacific Coast and in the Yukon can expect clear skies on Boxing Day, but don’t be deceived – it's predicted to be very cold. If you're planning to step out for those post-Christmas sales, it's definitely a day to dress warmly and keep an eye on the thermometer.
Whether you get to spend Christmas in a snow globe or are just chilling out through the holidays, Canada's weather can be Canada's weather is as unpredictable as a gift exchange. So keep your mittens close, and your hot cocoa closer.