This Montreal Hotel Has A Brand New Winter Terrasse & It Looks Like Santa's Village (PHOTOS)
Drinks, food and cozy vibes ❄️
Montreal has a brand new outdoor winter terrasse and it's a winter wonderland.
The Marriott Château Champlain in Montreal is known for its remarkable Terrasse Belvu and with winter taking centre stage, the hotel transformed its outdoor space into Santa's village.
The brand new outdoor winter terrasse at Montreal's Terrasse Belvu. Courtesy of Marriott Château Champlain (Belvu Hors-Piste)
Belvu Hors Piste officially opens its doors on December 7, 2023, from Thursday to Sunday where you can enjoy a one-of-a-kind aprés-ski experience right in the heart of downtown Montreal.
"We're thrilled to offer our customers a unique alpine-inspired winter experience. Our team has dedicated itself to creating a warm and festive space, where visitors can relax, feast, warm up and enjoy alpine delights," Steve Boisclair, Director of Sales and Marketing at Château Champlain said in a press release shared with MTL Blog.
The brand new outdoor winter terrasse at Montreal's Terrasse Belvu. Courtesy of Marriott Château Champlain (Belvu Hors-Piste)
The hotel's outdoor frontage has been completely revamped into a winter wonderland with seating areas decked out in holiday-themed pillows, throws and blankets. And of course, there are heaters and fireplaces galore — this way you can feel both festive and toasty.
In addition to the cozy vibes, Belvu Hors-Piste will also have an on-site DJ to get you and your crew into the holiday spirit.
The drinks served at Montreal's new outdoor winter terrasse. Courtesy of Marriott Château Champlain (Belvu Hors-Piste)
During your stay, you can enjoy several delicious beverages and menu items including spiced mulled wine, candy-cane-inspired cocktails, truffle grilled cheese, Korean corn dogs, and so much more — all of which can be enjoyed in the comfort of your snowsuit.
The winter terrasse seats a total of 60 and is first come, first serve. Belvu Hors-Piste will remain open all winter long, including Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. A closing date has yet to be confirmed.
So, who's feeling festive?
Terrasse Belvu Hors-Piste
The bar and seating areas at Montreal's newest outdoor winter terrasse.
Courtesy of Marriott Château Champlain (Belvu Hors-Piste)
When: Opens December 7, 2023, for the winter season
- Thursday and Friday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.