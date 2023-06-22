17 Montreal Rooftop Terrasses Totally Worth Adding To Your Summer 2023 Bucket List
Terrasse season is here! 🥂
As the temperature rises and summer approaches, Montreal's sea of rooftop bars and terrasses are calling your name. Whether you're looking for a romantic date spot or a lively hangout with friends — Montreal's terrasse scene has got you covered.
From sweeping city views to cozy garden vibes, these 15 hotspots are sure to make your summer unforgettable.
Terrasse Carla
Where: 985 boul. Saint-Laurent, Montréal, QC (6th floor)
Why You Need To Go: Located on the sixth floor of the Hampton by Hilton Hotel in Montreal's Chinatown, Terrasse Carla is a trendy and laid-back spot perfect for summer hangouts. The drinks menu includes an array of tasty colourful cocktails including Le Ba Lua Spritz, Fanxipang, and Spiced Cà Phê, which were created by the masterminds behind The Coldroom, Kevin Demers and Sam Kirk.
Terrasse Ciel Rose
Where: 3709, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of Downtown Montreal on boulevard Saint-Laurent, Ciel Rose is joining the city's roster of impressive terrasses offering a sun-soaked haven for you to enjoy all summer long. The 2,000-square-foot outdoor space offers an aura perfect for anyone looking to escape the city, and with enough seating to accommodate up to 200 guests, everyone can tropic-like it's hot.
Terrasse Perché
Where: 153 rue Saint-Amable, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of Montreal's Old Port, Terrasse Perché offering stunning views of the city skyline in a relaxed and festive atmosphere. The terrasse features a selection of cocktails, wine, and beer, along with a menu of both international and local cuisine with a focus on fresh and seasonal ingredients.
Terrasse sur l'Auberge
Where: 97 rue de la Commune E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This charming terrasse is located on top of the Auberge du Vieux-Port hotel in Old Montreal and has breathtaking views of the St. Lawrence River, the Clock Tower, and the Old Port. The menu features a selection of craft cocktails, beer, wine, and a variety of small plates and sharing platters inspired by local cuisine.
Terrasse Bivouac
Where: 1255 rue Jeanne-Mance, Montréal QC
Why You Need To Go: The lounge meets artisanal bar mash-up offers stunning views of Place des Arts and the Quartier des Spectacles. With a menu spearheaded by chef Xavier Dahan, you can enjoy a cocktail (or two) along with one of their many appetizing dishes.
Muze Lounge & Terrasse
Where: 355 boul. de Maisonneuve, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located on the fifth floor of Honeyrose Hotel, Muze Lounge & Terrasse will let you escape the hustle and bustle of the city for a tropical oasis where you can enjoy Californian-style cuisine, a relaxed atmosphere and yummy cocktails. The Cali cool feel extends out to a 300-person terrasse that will provide stellar views of Montreal's Quartier des Spectacles. The new terrasse will open its doors in June 2023.
Bar Nacarat
Where: 900 boul. René-Lévesque O., Montreal, QC (3rd floor)
Why You Need To Go: Located inside the luxurious Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel, Bar Nacarat offers an extensive menu of expertly crafted cocktails, a fine selection of wine and spirits, and a food menu with a handful of must-try nibbles including its homemade foccacia and the truffle fries.
Terrasse Nelligan
Where: 106 rue, Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Terrasse Nelligan is a stylish, sophisticated rooftop bar and restaurant in Montreal's Old Port. The rooftop space offers remarkable views of the city, a refined cocktail menu, and a diverse selection of contemporary dishes perfect for a summer's day.
Marcus
Where: 1440 rue de la Montagne, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Four Seasons Hotel, Marcus offers a stunning outdoor patio adorned in white leather, marble and greenery galore with remarkable drinks and a decadent breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner menu.
Terrasse William Gray
Where: 421, rue Saint Vincent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This chic and upscale rooftop bar and restaurant located in Old Montreal has breathtaking panoramic views of the city skyline and the St. Lawrence River, along with an extensive menu of cocktails, wine, and exquisite eats.
Terrasse Place d'Armes
Where: 55, rue St. Jacques, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Terrasse Place d'Armes is an ideal spot for a romantic date thanks to its elegant setting. The rooftop terrasse is located in Montreal's Old Port and offers stunning views of the city skyline, along with creative cocktails and a delish bites menu.
Complexe SKY
Where: 1478 rue Catherine St E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of Montreal's Gay Village, the Sky Club + Terrasse is a lively rooftop spot with great music, dancing, drag shows, and other events all summer long.
Le Réservoir
Where: 9, rue Duluth E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Le Réservoir is a lively and intimate brewpub in Montreal that offers an extensive selection of craft beers along with delicious pub fare of global tapas and loads of veggie options.
Taverne Atlantic
Where: 6512, ave. du Parc, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This inviting Montreal terrasse offers a menu of classic comfort food with a creative twist, along with a wide selection of local and imported beers and spirits.
Labo Culinaire
Where: 1201, boul. St Laurent, Montréal, QC (3rd floor)
Why You Need To Go: Labo Culinarire is located on the third floor of the SAT arts space offering a contemporary and sleek rooftop setting with a menu that emphasizes sustainable and ethical food practices all while serving up innovative and delicious dishes.
Snowbird Tiki Bar
Where: 6388, rue St-Hubert, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Step into a buzzing bar that exudes vibrant energy, offering a kaleidoscope of cocktails and delectable light meals, all wrapped in a lively atmosphere.
Terrasse Belvu
Where: 1050 rue de la Gauchetière O., Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Terrasse Belvu is a stylish rooftop bar and restaurant in Montreal offering stunning city views, tasty cocktails, and delish menu items including crispy spicy tuna karaage with ponzu, burgers, oysters and more.
- This Chinatown Pub Has A Rooftop Terrasse With A Chili Plant Canopy, Drinks Galore & A Tapas-Style Menu ›
- Downtown Montreal Is Getting A Massive New SoCal-Inspired Terrasse & Gatsby-esque Brasserie ›
- I Went To Montreal's Terrasse Carla & It's The Perfect Spot To Watch The Sunset (PHOTOS) ›
- A New Terrasse Promising Bohemian Vibes Is Opening In Montreal This Summer (PHOTOS) - MTL Blog ›