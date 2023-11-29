A Massive Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Is Opening Its First Quebec Location
The fast food chain plans on expanding across Quebec.
If there's one thing Montreal could always use a little bit more of…it's Korean fried chicken. Luckily, a renowned Korean fried chicken chain in South Korea, Chicken Plus + is expanding across Quebec after finding huge success in the Canadian market with eight locations across Ontario.
Chicken Plus + first opened in Seoul back in 2016 and the Korean fried chicken restaurant now has over 500 restaurants, including spots in both Vietnam and Malaysia.
The fried chicken chain plans on opening five locations across the Greater Montreal Area and Quebec City. The very first Chicken Plus + restaurant is set to open on December 8, 2023, in Trois-Rivières on Boulevard des Forges.
The Korean fried chicken chain isn't only known for its crispy menu items, but also offers a variety of delicious Tteokbokki pasta with unique sauces including the Rosé and Carbonara Tteokbokki.
Guests can dive into loads of fried chicken flavours, including some of Chicken Plus' + signature dishes such as the "Cheese Avalanche," "Umami Bomb," and the "Inferno" option for those daring enough to try.
The fried chicken bowls, which include seven to eight pieces of chicken range from $19.99 to $21.99, while the one-pound boneless bowl option runs anywhere from $20.99 to $22.99.
Side dishes include French fries, regular or wedged, onion rings and fried cheese sticks, all of which cost $4.99. Or you can opt for the cheesy corn ($9.99) or the pickled radish ($2.99).
"Chicken Plus+ is committed to delivering an authentic taste experience using quality ingredients and traditional Korean recipes," the restaurant said in a press release shared with MTL Blog.
"Our mission is to introduce you to the famous Korean fried chicken. The comfort food of excellence enjoyed by all generations."
Quebec residents from far and wide are invited to the Chicken Plus + grand opening event in Trois-Rivières where you can get your hands on a choice of fried chicken bowls for only $5.
So, who's hungry?
Chicken Plus + Grand Opening
When: December 8, 2023
Where: 3548 boul. des Forges, Trois-Rivières, QC