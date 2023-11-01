Montreal Winter Is Officially Here — Expect More Snow Next Week
And more cold. 🥶
Winter seems to be making an earlier appearance this year. The Montreal forecast warns of a surge in snow during the initial days of November, meaning Montrealers might be waking up to a winter wonderland sooner than expected.
The Weather Network notes that Canada's transition from record warmth to early winter-like conditions has been abrupt, especially surprising given the warmer-than-normal October most of eastern Canada enjoyed.
"With the atmospheric tension building up, we can expect a blanket of white sooner rather than later," said Météomédia meteorologist Réjean Ouimet. This sudden chill isn't just a Montreal phenomenon. Across North America, the colder-than-normal temperatures starkly contrast October's warmth.
Montreal's swift snowy shift
Adding to the frosty forecast, an atmospheric pattern is leaning heavily toward a trough. With Arctic air intensifying its chill, Quebec should prepare for cold spells. The high-altitude strong winds seem to be setting a trajectory, forming a "corridor of depressions" aimed at the Belle Province. In simpler terms, Quebec is in the path of a freight train of cold air and potential snow.
This November also brings with it the wildcard factor: an impending large moisture-rich system. The jet stream's trajectory combined with the Atlantic Ocean's unusually warm waters sets the stage for Quebec possibly experiencing the effects of a significant depression. The real question, however, remains whether this will result in showers or a full-blown snowstorm. You might want to prepare for the latter.
Chill out, November
But, as The Weather Network suggests, don't count on consistent cold. Though the first week of November leans colder, southern Quebec will see temperatures bounce back to seasonal norms, at least briefly. By the latter half of November, milder weather will spread, with most of Canada experiencing near-normal or slightly warmer temperatures for the month's end.
Though occasional cold spikes might still be in the cards, the overall precipitation levels for the month could be on par or even below the usual. Montreal, on average, witnesses around fifteen centimetres of snow in November.
"Considering the expected mild weather systems from the south, we anticipate lesser snow both in terms of quantity and frequency this November," said Ouimet.
Meanwhile, Environment Canada paints a clearer picture for the upcoming week. On Wednesday, Montrealers can expect a 60% chance of flurries in the early afternoon with clearing skies later. While the weekend shows a mix of sun, clouds, and rain, the real game-changer could be next Monday night, hinting at potential rain or snow.