This 'Magical Winter Wonderland' Is 2 Hours From Montreal & Is Perfect For A Romantic Getaway
The ideal winter road trip destination.
Quebec is set to receive its first snow of the season this week, making it clear that winter isn't waiting for December 21 to make an appearance.
Now, despite the colder temps, there's no season more romantic than winter, at least the holiday portion of the season. From glistening snowfalls, cozy gatherings by the fire, the warm glow of festive lights, and an overall sense of charm and heartfelt traditions, the holidays exude love and romance. And what better way to enjoy this cherished time of year than in one of the most beautiful winter wonderlands in Canada…Quebec City.
Love Exploring released its list of Canada's 15 Most Magical Winter Wonderlands and Quebec City managed to make the list. Located only two hours from Montreal, this charming destination is the quintessential winter road trip for those looking for a weekend getaway.
The capital city experiences a true winter wonderland during the holiday season, with snow-covered streets and historic buildings adorned with decorations and lights. Not to mention how Quebec's festive atmosphere, particularly throughout December, creates nothing less of a magical backdrop for a romantic escape.
Whether you're looking to surprise that special someone, celebrate an anniversary, or want to treat yourself to a special weekend, Quebec City won't disappoint. During the winter, a stroll through Quebec City's Old Town, known as Vieux-Québec, is a total must — offering up a Hallmark movie moment thanks to its picturesque, cobblestone streets and historic architecture.
Quebec is also home to some of the most magical Christmas markets across Canada, including the German-inspired market at Place de l'Hôtel de Ville, where guests can enjoy mulled wine, pop into quaint shops and bask in the holiday spirit.
To amp up the romance factor, you can participate in several outdoor activities perfect for couples, such as ice skating at Place D'Youville, taking a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride or getting the adrenaline running with gorgeous views of nearby national parks and attractions.
As for accommodations, the city is full of dreamy B&Bs and hotels to choose from, including the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, which just so happens to be the most photographed hotel in the world.
Montreal to Quebec City
Where: Quebec City, Quebec, G1R 4P5
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours by car
