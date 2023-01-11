Montreal Was Ranked The 6th Best City In Canada For International Students
Sherbrooke beat us...
Montreal is no stranger to dominating a "best city in Canada ranking" — whether it's as the most desirable city,the safest city or the best city for Gen Z, we know a thing or two about coming out on top, and it appears as if we've done it again.
The Clever Canadian released its list of the 50 Best Canadian Cities For International Students and Montreal managed to score a top 10 spot.
The Canadian review service took into consideration a number of indicators including diversity, the annual percentage of graduates, monthly rent cost, average tuition cost, internet speed and living expenses, to compile the final ranking.
Montreal's concentration of highly regarded and highest-ranked universities such as McGill University, Université de Montréal, and Concordia is one of many reasons we landed in sixth. The Clever Canadian also highlighted the city's public transportation and accessibility, as well as Montreal's more affordable living expenses and its average cost of rent.
St. John's (2), Calgary (3) and Edmonton (5) made up the remainder of the top five best cities in Canada for students coming from abroad.
Although this bodes well for Montreal — I mean, top 10 is pretty sweet — it wasn't the highest-ranking Quebec city on the list. Mhm, both Sherbrooke and Rimouski ranked higher than Montreal, landing in first and fourth, respectively.
Sherbrooke's "quality education at a reasonable price," along with its convenient public transit and low cost of living makes it a "great city to live and study in," the Clever Canadian wrote.
While Sherbrooke's placement can be somewhat justified, Rimouski's ranking has us up in arms. Rimouski? RIMOUSKI? Please… more like Rim-WHO-ski.
Nevertheless, the city's low crime rate, high job availabilities, low cost of living and selection of schools combined to bump its ranking so high.
Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Winnipeg and Rouyn-Noranda rounded off the top 10 — making it clear that Quebec got a lot of love…but we definitely think some cities got a bit too much love.