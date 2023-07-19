Montreal TikToker Pinkydoll Is Going Viral & Earning Thousands In The Most Bizarre Way Ever
A hair straightener, popcorn and iconic catchphrases.
A new trend currently taking over TikTok known as NPC streaming is giving rise to a plethora of bizarre catchphrases that are echoing across the app — and behind it, seemingly, is a Montreal-based content creator who goes by Pinkydoll.
NPC or "non-player character" is a term you've definitely heard of if you're a fan of video games. Although players don't control or manipulate NPCs, they typically interact with the gamer through repetitive phrases, odd movements, and other bizarre behaviours.
On TikTok, Pinkydoll imitates non-player characters during TikTok lives where she repeats phrases that have become so catchy you'll be hearing them in your sleep. "Ice cream so good, "yes yes yes," and "gang gang," are a few examples of catchlines that Pinkydoll is known for, delivered with cartoonish mannerisms and her iconic singsong voice.
The 27-year-old is also notorious for holding a hair straightener during her lives — using it to pop popcorn kernels one at a time.
The Montreal creator went viral on Twitter last week when a screen recording of her stream blew up and she has since turned NPC streaming into one heck of a lucrative hack. As Pinkydoll streams, viewers can send gifts in the form of digital roses, ice cream cones and dinosaurs — all of which can then be exchanged into a cash payment.
In an interview with Vice, Pinkydoll said that she spends six hours a day on TikTok, seven days a week. After going viral this month, she has managed to earn a whopping $7,000 a day and more from her streaming sessions.
The idea to start NPC streaming on TikTok was an effort to earn some income in order to take care of her son after her small business went under. “I needed money to feed my kid and pay the bills. I had no job,” she told Vice. “I decided to put all my effort on TikTok to make money and I wasn’t expecting to go viral and make all that money. It was a shock."
While Pinkydoll did not create the NPC streaming concept itself, she stands firm on having popularized it across TikTok. "Y'all need to stop coming after me! I never said I created NPC [streaming], but I did create this viral trend that's going on everywhere. Yes, I did that," Pinkydoll said in a recent post.
Pinkydoll's influence has now led countless streamers to turn to NPC content. If you quickly swipe through your TikTok for you page you are likely to encounter NPC streamers, users reacting to Pinkydoll or creators using her formula and phrases in hopes of boosting their own streams.
Pinkydoll's take on NPC streaming has become so big that even music producer Timbaland is a fan. He appears to be an avid watcher of Pinkydoll and even shared a clip of the creator reacting to him joining her stream. More recently, Pinkydoll shared that Timbaland used her voice for a track mix that he produced. Actress and singer Keke Palmer also made it clear she is too a fan of Pinkdyoll'a after referencing one of her TikTok catchphrases in a recent interview.
Despite staying in character 99.9% of the time, Pinkydoll has broken out of her NPC state a few times before. In a couple of TikTok lives, she can be seen speaking to her son in French, asking him why he isn't in bed and stopping her stream in order to resume mom mode. Many followers of Pinkydoll have also watched her break character to get her dog to stop barking. Nevertheless, fans love every second of it.
While the profits are a good enough reason for Pinkydoll to create the NPC content, many people are wondering who exactly is consuming and paying for it? One possible answer is people with what has been coined as an "NPC kink" or "NPC fetish," who are apparently big fans of the new trend. NPC streamers give off the impression that they are soulless robots with no real thoughts or emotions, a performance that could likely be the core appeal to viewers who pay out in the form of digital stickers, mainly to act as the gamer or person in control.
Since committing to NPC streaming full-time, Pinkydoll has amassed 540,000 followers on TikTok and nearly two million likes and it's only just the beginning.
What does NPC mean?
NPC is an abbreviation for "non-player character" or "non-playable character." In the context of a video game, a NPC is a character in the game that is not controlled or manipulated by the player.
An NPC in a video game is often programmed to interact with the main player with a series of limited phrases, words and movements.
What is NPC streaming?
The concept of NPC streaming is nothing new to the online sphere. Content creators will perform lives on streaming platforms and mimic the words and movements similar to that of a NPC from a video game. The streaming concept is often considered by some as fetish content. For certain viewers, there is a sexual aspect involved with being able to control someones every word and gesture with gifts, usually in the form of online payment.
What is an NPC TikTok?
NPC streaming has now become a popular trend on TikTok with Montreal-based content creator Pinkydoll giving rise to the niche form. Pinkydoll and countless other NPC streamers will hop onto a TikTok live and repeat specific phrases and actions all while collecting digital gifts and stickers that can be exchanged for cash payment. Pinkydoll's long list of catchphrases includes "gang gang," "I got your name," "yes yes yes," "ice cream so good," "balloon pop pop pop." The streamer will also hold a hair iron to pop popcorn kernels.
Who are some other NPC TikTok streamers?
In addition to Pinkydoll taking the NPC trend to the forefront, a few other big names have popularized the streaming form on TikTok including Trisha Paytas, Natuecoco, Jay Monique and Regena, all of whom attract thousands upon thousands of viewers each and every live.