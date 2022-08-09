Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Montreal Vegan Sushi Spot Bloom Has Opened A Chic 2nd Location

Chef Ventura has done it again! 🍣

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Bloom Sushi's new Montreal location, Right: Sushi from Bloom Sushi in Montreal, Quebec.

Calling all sushi lovers! Bloom Sushi has officially opened its doors at a second location in the heart of Montreal's Quartier des Spectacles.

After three successful years in Old Montreal, Bloom's vegan sushi has arrived downtown with a brand new look and menu.

"I think this is the best place to reach as many people as possible and introduce plant-based sushi to everyone! People come from all over Quebec and the world. It's a festive place where people are happy to be, so what better place than the Quartier des Spectacles," said Bloom Founder Dominic Bujold.

The downtown location will offer a bold and sophisticated new menu that will change with the seasons. A few must-try items that Chef Christian Manuel Ventura has crafted include a new salmon sashimi starter made with konjac, a mushroom tartar and a new Futomaki dessert.

Chef Ventura brings the expertise of sushi masters to Bloom with tons of love and fun.

Since the sushi is plant-based, you won't actually be digging into any fish or seafood. That means the food is 100% antibiotic-free, mercury-free and has absolutely no impact on the oceans.

The all-new botanical-themed restaurant was designed by Atelier Zébulon Perron and offers a chic and inviting ambiance to a mouthwatering culinary experience. Bloom's Quartier des Spectacles location spans two floors with the ground floor offering 20 seats and a mezzanine with 33. Not to mention, Bloom also has a stunning summer terrasse that directly faces the magic of the Quartier.

Bon appétit!

Bloom Sushi New Location

When: Tuesday to Sunday

Address: 288 rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest, Montreal, QC (Quartier des Spectacles) | 368 rue Saint-Paul Ouest, Montreal, QC (Old Montreal)

