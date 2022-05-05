Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

10 Montreal Parks Will Host Nighttime Documentary Screenings Under The Stars This Summer

Grab your picnic blanket and popcorn! 📽️

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​A group of people sitting on picnic blankets in a park at dusk look up at a large screen.

A group of people sitting on picnic blankets in a park at dusk look up at a large screen.

Courtesy of Cinéma sous les Étoiles.

If you enjoy a movie night out with friends, imagine catching one together under the stars. From June 29 to September 6, Cinéma sous les Étoiles is hosting more than 40 outdoor film screenings at ten parks around the city.

The film festival will feature documentaries that highlight social, political, and environmental issues. Each screening will end with a question and answer session with filmmakers and/or guest experts to encourage public engagement.

This year's programming will include short, medium, and feature-length films, many of which will be Quebec-made productions.

Cinéma sous les Étoiles will open on June 29 at Laurier Park with the Canadian premiere of 'L'énergie positive des dieux' (The Positive Energy of the Gods) by Laetitia Moller. The French documentary follows electro-rock group Astéréotypie on tour. The music group's members, who are all in their twenties, navigate the collective adventure in pursuit of freedom, while also bringing a unique stage presence and style to their performances.

Other festival highlights include 'El Silencio del Topo' (The Silence of the Mole) by Anais Taracena. Never before shown in Quebec, the documentary tells the fascinating story of Elías Barahona, who infiltrated Guatemala's most repressive military government during the 1970s. Olivier Dubuquoy's documentary, 'Irréductibles' will also premiere, with a look at seemingly unwinnable battles to protect the environment. And Quebec filmmaker Emanuel Licha will present 'Zo Reken,' a film exploring neocolonialism in Haiti.

The festival's short film competition will also return to support the work of emerging filmmakers. A jury of film and sociology experts will award prizes to this year's winners.

The full program for the 13th edition of the festival is set to be released soon.

Cinéma sous les Étoiles

When: June 29 to September 6

Where: 10 Montreal parks

Cost: Free

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...