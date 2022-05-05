10 Montreal Parks Will Host Nighttime Documentary Screenings Under The Stars This Summer
Grab your picnic blanket and popcorn! 📽️
If you enjoy a movie night out with friends, imagine catching one together under the stars. From June 29 to September 6, Cinéma sous les Étoiles is hosting more than 40 outdoor film screenings at ten parks around the city.
The film festival will feature documentaries that highlight social, political, and environmental issues. Each screening will end with a question and answer session with filmmakers and/or guest experts to encourage public engagement.
This year's programming will include short, medium, and feature-length films, many of which will be Quebec-made productions.
Cinéma sous les Étoiles will open on June 29 at Laurier Park with the Canadian premiere of 'L'énergie positive des dieux' (The Positive Energy of the Gods) by Laetitia Moller. The French documentary follows electro-rock group Astéréotypie on tour. The music group's members, who are all in their twenties, navigate the collective adventure in pursuit of freedom, while also bringing a unique stage presence and style to their performances.
Other festival highlights include 'El Silencio del Topo' (The Silence of the Mole) by Anais Taracena. Never before shown in Quebec, the documentary tells the fascinating story of Elías Barahona, who infiltrated Guatemala's most repressive military government during the 1970s. Olivier Dubuquoy's documentary, 'Irréductibles' will also premiere, with a look at seemingly unwinnable battles to protect the environment. And Quebec filmmaker Emanuel Licha will present 'Zo Reken,' a film exploring neocolonialism in Haiti.
The festival's short film competition will also return to support the work of emerging filmmakers. A jury of film and sociology experts will award prizes to this year's winners.
The full program for the 13th edition of the festival is set to be released soon.
Cinéma sous les Étoiles
When: June 29 to September 6
Where: 10 Montreal parks
Cost: Free