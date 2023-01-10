Montreal Is Facing An 'Imposing' Winter Weather System That Could Either Be Gross Or Burdensome
Get ready to use the hood on your coat a lot. 🌨️
Montrealers know winter is an endless grab bag of random snowfall, freezing rain and hurt-your-face cold, sometimes in alternating patterns but often dumped on the city all at once. The latter may be the case for mid-January when an 'imposing' weather system is slated to hit the city.
The meteorological formation extends along the east coast bringing a low-pressure system and significant precipitation to Quebec by January 13 — a lucky Friday, indeed.
"Winter storm possible for the end of the week! The trajectory of the low-pressure system remains uncertain at this time, and this will determine the type of precipitation," Environment Canada tweeted.
\u201c\ud83c\udf28\ufe0f Winter storm possible for the end of the week! The trajectory of the low-pressure system remains uncertain at this time, and this will determine the type of precipitation. More details will come tomorrow.\n#QCStorm\u201d— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCC Weather Quebec) 1673305503
So far, a wintery mix of snow and rain is looking the most likely. Weather models are 'not unanimous' regarding the exact amounts or even type of precipitation, according to MétéoMédia. But either way, it looks like a lot of it is in store.
Environment Canada predicts the precipitation will begin on January 11 with a 60% chance of flurries. The weather pattern will pull energy from as far south as the Gulf of Mexico, likely dumping snow in the southern part of Quebec, including Montreal.
The system is expected to keep moving north for the next 24 hours, which means "mixed precipitation is anticipated due to an air mass conflict," writes MétéoMédia. Snowfall will likely continue through January 12 and 13 into the night.
"For the moment, the quantities and the nature of the precipitation remain to be seen," according to the weather outlet.
No matter the outcome, just be prepared to bundle up and power through the week, because at least you can look forward to a sunny weekend.
- The Best Ways To Dress For Montreal's Winter Weather & Hot AF Metro ›
- Quebec's Winter Forecast Is Out & It Could Get 'Unreasonably Cold'... Tabarnouche ›
- A New Canada Winter Forecast Has Dropped & It Could Get Colder Than Your Ex's Heart ›
- 15 Magical Shots Of Montreal's First Snowstorm Of The Season (PHOTOS) ›