13 Things To Do In Montreal For The Last Weekend Of Summer (!)
Another weekend in Montreal is here (the last one of summer!) and after a long week, it's safe to say you deserve it.

And with so much going on this weekend, there's something for everyone...

Dance Your Way Through Jazz Fest

Address: Different spots in Quartier des Spectacles

When: September 15 to 19, 2021

Why You Need To Go: One of the most iconic Montreal festivals is finally returning bringing music back to the city.

Celebrate La Negroni Week

Courtesy of La Negroni Week

When: Until September 19

Address: Throughout Montreal

Why You Need To Go: Celebrating the classic cocktail, bars and restaurants around the city are giving their take for the annual celebration... plus raising money for charity!

Taste Your Way Through This Mouthwatering Event At Time Out Market

Price: $20

When: September 19 to 26, 2021

Address: 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Try four dishes from the best of the city under one roof.

Explore The Lantern Festival At The Botanical Garden

Price: $16.50 for adults; $12.75 for students; $8.25 for children

When: September 3 to October 31, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Address: Montreal Botanical Garden, 4101, rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: The end of summer means it's time for the return of the gorgeous lantern festival at the Botanical Garden.

Discover One Of Montreal's Best New Lebanese Restaurants

Address: SHAY, 1414, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: With a newly opened dining room that's as gorgeous as the plates of food, this spot in Griffintown is a must-visit this weekend.

Pick Up Some Plants At This Plants & Crafts Market

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (September 18 and 19, October 16 and 17, November 13 and 14, and December 4 and 5)

Address: Leaves House Café McGill, 1800, av. McGill College RDC-A, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Whether you've got one, 100 or none, Leaves House Café is the place to stock up on all of the plants you could ever want.

Wander Through This Spooky Corn Maze

Price: $15

When: Fridays starting August 13; doors open at 6 p.m. and the last departure is at 9 p.m.; the site closes at 11 p.m.

Address: Forget BM Farm, 7901, ave. Marcel-Villeneuve, Laval, QC

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for that creep factor, head out to Laval to try this super spooky corn maze.

Sit On A Terrasse Before The Season's Over

Address: Throughout Montreal

Why You Need To Go: While the warmer weather's still here, be sure to get one or two (or even more) drinks on the terrasse while you still can.

Experience An Adults-Only Event At La Ronde

scontent.fykz1-2.fna.fbcdn.net

Price: $9.99 for season pass holders, $19.99 for non-season-pass-holders

When: September 10, 17 and 24 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Address: Montreal La Ronde, 22, chemin Macdonald, Île Sainte-Hélène, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: No. kids.

Discover This New Fusion Restaurant In The Plateau

Address: Mayhem Saveurs Asiatiques, 4433, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: So many amazing plates, a menu of cool drinks and all-around good vibes... It's practically "mayhem."

Check Out This Japanese-Inspired Croissant Shop

Address: Hazukido Japanese Croissants, 1629, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: With a city as multicultural as ours, you can be sure that bringing together cultures and cuisines makes for delicious results.

Snag Some Savings At Frank & Oak's Warehouse Sale

When: Until September 19, 2021

Opening hours: Wednesday to Friday noon to 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 160, rue Saint-Viateur E., suite 613, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: One of Montreal's chicest stores is having one of the hottest sales on until this weekend.

Try Montreal's New Indian Ice Cream Spot

Address: Crèmerie Meetha, 787A, rue de Liège O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Ending the list and the weekend with a sweet treat!

