terrasse montreal
Eat and Drink

7 Dreamy Montreal Terrasses To Check Out Before You Say Goodbye To Summer

You still have time!

Summer may be coming to a close, but there's still time to visit some of Montreal's best terrasses before it officially ends on September 22.

Even if the weather's cooling down, the good times are heating up on these incredible terrasses.

William Gray

Address: 421, rue Saint-Vincent, 8e étage, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Did you really do drinks on a terrasse in the summer if you didn't go to one of Montreal's most iconic spots?

Ryu (Griffintown)

Address: 388, av. Richmond, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: One of Montreal's favourite sushi spot has a new location with a hot kitchen and a super cool terrasse.

SuWu

Address: 3581, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: A gorgeous bar on the inside — and the outdoor terrasse is just as amazing!

SHAY

Address: 1414, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This is one of Griffintown's coolest new restaurants with a super chill terrasse for those looking for the season to last a little longer.

Humaniti Hotel

Address: 1020, rue de Bleury, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: With incredible views, this terrasse recently opened atop the Humaniti building as part of the Humaniti Hotel. It's definitely going to be on Montrealers' must-do lists for summers to come.

Terrasses Bonsecours

Address: 364, rue de la Commune E., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Another Montreal classic. If you haven't been this year, you'll want to go before another terrasse season comes to an end.

Nacarat Bar

Address: 900, boul. René-Lévesque O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Located in the iconic Queen Elizabeth Hotel, a visit to this beautiful terrasse is always a must.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

