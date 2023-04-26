2 Iconic Actors From The Terminator & Aliens Are Coming To Montreal Comiccon This Year
Time to figure out what you want signed.
Montreal Comiccon has revealed more featured guests this summer, and fans of science fiction and horror won't be disappointed. Joining the 2023 lineup are Michael Biehn and Lance Henriksen, stars from iconic movies The Terminator and Aliens.
Biehn has also appeared in other blockbusters, like The Abyss (1989), Navy Seals (1990), K2 (1991) and Tombstone (1993). Henriksen, too, has an impressive list of film and television credits, starring in Pumpkinhead (1988) and Hard Target (1993), as well as TV series The X-Files and Millennium.
Between July 14 and 16 at the Palais des Congrès, attendees can also expect appearances from fan favourites like Christina Ricci from Wednesday and The Addams Family, as well as Giancarlo Esposito and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, known for their roles in The Mandalorian.
Die-hard Smallville fans won't want to miss the chance to meet Clark Kent himself, Tom Welling, along with Erica Durance (Lois Lane) and Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor).
This year, Comiccon will expand to the seventh floor to accommodate a new and expanded area where fans can meet their favourite celebrities, snap photos and get autographs.
Montrealers looking for the full VIP experience, including priority access for admission, photo ops and autographs, tickets are available here. But even if you opt for regular one-day or three-day passes, you're guaranteed a memorable experience.