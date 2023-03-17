3 People Were Found Killed In Montreal's Rosemont Neighbourhood
One person has been arrested.
Staff Writer
Mar 17, 2023, 12:11 PM
Three deaths in Montreal's Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie borough are currently being treated as suspicious by the SPVM, who announced in a tweet that an investigation is now underway and one person has been arrested.
The 911 call came at 9:20 a.m. on Friday, March 17, according to Julien Lévesque, media spokesperson for the SPVM. The police arriving at the scene on rue Bélanger found three bodies that showed evidence of violence caused "possibly by a sharp object," Lévesque said.
Police officers have established a secure perimeter around the scene and rue Bélanger has been closed between rue Viau and 40th avenue, according to the SPVM.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.