12 Things To Do In Montreal That You Have To Add To Your Winter Bucket List
The coolest time of year — and not just because of the weather. ❄️
The cold climate has made Montrealers experts at finding ways to have fun despite sub-zero temperatures, snow and ice. That's why Montreal is one of the best cities to explore in the winter. If you want to make this season one to remember, here are some of the best things to do that you have to add to your winter bucket list.
Take our advice and you might just find that winter in Montreal is seriously the coolest time of year... and we don't mean because of the weather.
Visit A Christmas Market
Address: Atwater Market, Jean-Talon Market, and Place des Arts, Montreal
Why You Need To Go: The city is filled with amazing markets year-round, but there's something extra special about our Christmas Markets during the holiday season.
Snow Shoe Up Mount Royal
Address: Parc du Mont-Royal, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Think a little snow would stop Montrealers from heading up the very mountain after which our beautiful city is named? Think again.
Watch A Habs Game At The Bell Centre
Address: Bell Centre, 1909, ave. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: No matter the outcome, there's no denying that watching a game in person with fellow Habs fans is an experience unlike any other.
Skate Outside
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Skating is a classic winter activity, and there's something so refreshing about doing it outside.
Go Sledding Or Snow Tubing
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Embrace your inner child as you speed down the city's many snow hills.
Try Cross-Country Skiing
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Another way to move your body and get outside, cross-country skiing isn't just great exercise. It's also a great way to enjoy the city in the winter.
Party It Up At Igloofest
When: January 13 to February 5, 2022
Address: Old Port of Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Real Montrealers know that outdoor music festivals aren't only reserved for summer.
Get Cozy At Strøm Nordic Spa
Address: 1001, boul. de la Forêt, Verdun, QC & 641, ch. de la Montagne, Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC
Why You Need To Go: Winter stresses absolutely melt away at this gorgeous spa that keeps its outdoor whirlpools open even in the winter.
Wander Through A Museum
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: For a great indoor activity, explore the various world-class museums the city has to offer and get your fix of history, art and culture.
Head To Montreal En Lumière
When: February 17 to 27, 2022
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: From sight to taste to sound, this festival has been stimulating the senses and capturing the hearts of tourists and locals alike since its first edition back in 2000.
Nuit Blanche
When: February 26, 2022
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Part of the Montreal en Lumière festival, Nuit Blanche is an amazing night of art and culture that makes you proud to be from such a creative and talented city.
Luminothérapie
When: December 2, 2021 to February 27, 2022
Address: Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: With the sun setting so early, we're all in need of some Luminothérapie to lighten up our lives.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
