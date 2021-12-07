Parc Jean-Drapeau Unveiled Its Winter Program & It's Getting A Brand-New Skating Trail
Its beloved sliding area is back this year!
Montreal winter simply isn't complete without a trip (or 10) to Parc Jean-Drapeau for some childlike fun. And the park just released its program for this snowy season, which is taking place from December 18, 2021, to March 6, 2022.
This iconic park is hosting activities for cyclists, cross-country skiers, nature lovers, hikers — basically, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. The park specified in a press release that "While the help of Mother Nature will be needed to set up some of the activities, current forecasts are, fortunately, calling for a mild, snowy winter!"
And you'll be able to try something new at Parc Jean-Drapeau this winter. "As one of the new features this year, Espace 67 boasts an impressive Skaters’ Trail, a 500-metre long layout presented by Radio Canada," the press release read. So you'll be able to lace up your skates and wander through a new trail both during the day and in the evening. At night, the trail is going to be illuminated, and on certain nights, you'll find DJs there blasting tunes while everyone glides around.
Near this new trail, the free slide area that we all know and love is going to be making an appearance again.
At the park, visitors can explore three cross-country ski trails including ones on Île Sainte-Hélène and Île Notre-Dame and "an 800-metre practice trail with workshops held by Ski de fond Montréal."
You'll also be able to bike, snowshoe, hike and check out three unique exhibitions at the museum all winter long.
We often think we have to go on a road trip from Montreal to have some proper winter fun, but we shouldn't forget that there are always a million and one activities to do right here in the city.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.