4 Montreal Restaurants Made It In Canada's Top 100 Spots To Celebrate Any Missed Occasion
Your go-to places for your next fancy night out.
OpenTable recently released its list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants for Do-Overs and four Montreal restaurants made the cut!
According to a press release from OpenTable shared with MTL Blog, "More than half (54%) of Quebecers missed celebrating special life events due to COVID-19-related restrictions according to a new survey by OpenTable and 27% are planning to make up for lost time with a celebration do-over."
So naturally, people in la belle province are now searching for spots to get all dolled up and celebrate the occasions they missed during the past year and a half.
And OpenTable's "100 Best Restaurants for Do-Overs" list tells us the following four Montreal restaurants are the best places to do so in the city:
- Brasserie 701
- Damas
- Marcus
- Modavie
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.