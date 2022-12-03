This New Quebec Glitter-Filled Gin Will Make Your Holiday Cocktails Fabulously Festive
It's the only glitter gin widely available in Canada!
If you're looking for a festive holiday cocktail to serve at this year's get-togethers, then BluePearl Distillery has got you covered. The Montreal-based microdistillery launched its newest creation — a glitter-filled gin, just in time for the holiday season.
Located in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood, BluePearl Distillery decided to add some sparkle to its latest gin product — Jardin Verde Glam.
The gin is formulated with cucumber, rosemary, basil and mint with edible glitter added inside, making it one heck of a glamorous spirit. The glitter-filled gin is "a first in the spirits industry," and a "first in Canada" the company said.
@narcityquebec
Si tu es fan de gin, tu dois absolument goûter au gin Jardin Verde Glam 😍 La bouteille à même des paillettes! ✨ 🎥: @izabellebee #jardinverde #quebec #quebecois #alcoolquebecois #pourtoi
Narcity Québec's Izabelle Bee spoke with BluePearl regarding the new gin and it turns out some much-needed "WOW" was missing from the spirit scene, Francis Bluteau, co-founder of BluePearl Distillery said.
"We were looking for a product that had a little bit of stature, we want people to have an experience," Bluteau continued.
"We saw that cocktail syrups were popular, so we decided to try it in gins and see if it had potential. If the effect was there visually, and if, obviously, it didn't make people's lives unhealthy (laughs)."
BluePearl describes Jardins Verde Glam as a "light gin," containing 30% alcohol, compared to its other popular range of gin products, including the Bleu Royal, which contains 40% alcohol.
The Montreal microdistillery first tested the glitter gin back in 2021 with only 200 bottles made. Well, this time around, BluePearl produced 2,500 bottles, which are available for purchase at SAQs across Quebec.
Although the distillery made thousands of bottles, you should act fast as the sparkly gin will be released for a limited time. The Jardin Verde Glam will be available during the 2022 and 2023 holiday seasons — but that's it!
"Yes, it will be back for Christmas next year. It's very complex to do; putting the glitter in the bottle is difficult. And honestly, when you do that, there's glitter all over the place in the distillery, it's hell!" Bluteau explained.
"We want to keep it exclusive too. It's still an artisanal product!"
Cheers, Montreal!
MTL Blog does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.