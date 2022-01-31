6 Hidden Gem Skating Rinks In Montreal Within 15 Minutes Of A Metro Station (VIDEO)
Ones where you won't be surrounded by people!
There seems to be about a million and one skating rinks in Montreal, yet somehow, so many locals end up flocking to the same ones time and time again. Rinks like the ones found in Parc La Fontaine, Beaver Lake and Old Port are forever filled with groups of people. If you're like me, sometimes you just want to spend your day gliding away in a quiet setting.
So in hopes of switching things up, I went on a mission to explore some of the lesser-known rinks around Montreal, all of which are within a 15-minute walk from a metro station.
Parc Martin Luther King
Address: 3220, ave. Appleton, Montreal, QC
Metro: 15-minute walk from Plamondon (Orange Line)
The rink at Parc Martin Luther King is in an ideal spot for anyone who lives in Côte-des-Neiges or any surrounding neighbourhoods. The rink was perfectly cleared off and completely empty on Thursday afternoon, so you can get it some proper solo time if that's what you're looking for.
It's just off Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges which is filled with all kinds of unique restaurants for you to try when you build up an appetite after skating. Even though it's near a busy road, you can barely hear any cars.
Within minutes of being here, this rink easily became one of my favourite spots in the city.
Parc Mackenzie-King
Address: 4905, ave. Saint-Kevin, Montreal, QC
Metro: 2-minute walk from Côte-Sainte-Catherine (Orange Line)
I wasn't able to test out the skating rink at Parc Mackenzie-King while on my adventure because it was in the process of being cleaned. Hey, at least we know it's being taken care of, right? The park itself is also a beautiful spot to stroll through during the winter. As a major plus, you can see Saint Joseph's Oratory in the distance.
Parc Jean-Brillant
Address: 5252, ave. Decelles, Montreal, QC
Metro: 4-minute walk from Côte-des-Neiges (Blue Line)
This park also provides a little view of the iconic Saint-Joseph's Oratory. There are two skating rinks: a circular one for people to do some skating laps and another that seems dedicated to hockey.
Personally, I love having options because you get the choice between a calm environment or getting to play Canada's favourite sport. It's next to a pedestrian-only street, which means very little noise pollution from cars.
Parc Jean-Amyot
Address: 6110, rue de Marseille, Montreal, QC
Metro: 7-minute walk from Cadillac (Green Line)
I love the fact that Parc Jean-Amyot is in a residential area and secluded enough from any busy streets to make you forget you're in the city altogether. There are wooden barriers set up on part of the rink to allow for hockey games and next to it, there's a space for people who only want to skate to hang out. Yet again, a win-win for everyone.
Parc Maisonneuve
Address: 4601, rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QC
Metro: 13-minute walk from Pie-IX (Green Line)
I had heard of the skating rink at Parc Maisonneuve before but never got the chance to go test it out for myself. Now that I have, I can say I'll gladly be going back every winter. Out of all the rinks on this list, it was definitely one of my favourites. But if you're searching for some peaceful alone time, I wouldn't suggest this spot.
While it wasn't super hectic on a Thursday afternoon, the rink has a large skating trail that allows for many visitors and there's a little chalet-type building next to it that plays music outdoors. So, I'd say it's a great spot for people looking to glide their day away with a group of friends.
Parc Walter-Stewart
Address: 2455, rue Larivière, Montreal, QC
Metro: 6-minute walk from Frontenac Metro (Green Line)
If you live in Ville-Marie or Hochelaga area, this hidden gem of a rink is an absolute must-skate-on. It's away from the roads and sits in front of the gorgeous St-Eusebe-De-Verceil Church. That means good views in a calm setting. I was there during the afternoon and had the rink completely to myself for a solid 20 minutes.
Like some of the other rinks on this list, there were two sections: one presumably more for hockey and another round-about for people who simply want to skate. I admit that the ice wasn't the smoothest, but I'd trade to having to skate over a few bumps for a solo skating session any day.