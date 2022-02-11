There Are Free Disco Skating Nights With Funky Light Projections In Montreal This Month
With fireside warm-up stations and hot drinks, too!
It's the dead of winter in Montreal. Bars are closed. Where can one get their freaking disco on in Montreal right now? The answer: the skating rink in Parc La Fontaine where free disco skating nights are taking place throughout the month.
Funky light projects take place every evening on the ice at dusk as a collaboration between Le bassin des merveilles, Pépinière Espaces Collectifs, MAPP MTL and UQÀM interactive media students.
On Friday nights throughout the month of February, the projections are disco-themed plus you can get hot drinks and sit by the fire as you warm up in heated kiosks.
Here's when the warm-up kiosks and hot drinks are available this month:
- Friday, February 11th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (disco-themed projection)
- Saturday, February 12th from 1:30 pm to 6 p.m.
- Friday, February 18th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (disco-themed projection)
- Saturday, February 19th from 1:30 pm to 6 p.m.
- Friday, February 25th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (disco-themed projection)
Free Disco Skating Nights
Price: Free
When: Through February
Address: Parc la Fontaine