Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal date ideas

There Are Free Disco Skating Nights With Funky Light Projections In Montreal This Month

With fireside warm-up stations and hot drinks, too!

Associate Editor
There Are Free Disco Skating Nights With Funky Light Projections In Montreal This Month
@bassindesmerveilles | Instagram

It's the dead of winter in Montreal. Bars are closed. Where can one get their freaking disco on in Montreal right now? The answer: the skating rink in Parc La Fontaine where free disco skating nights are taking place throughout the month.

Funky light projects take place every evening on the ice at dusk as a collaboration between Le bassin des merveilles, Pépinière Espaces Collectifs, MAPP MTL and UQÀM interactive media students.

On Friday nights throughout the month of February, the projections are disco-themed plus you can get hot drinks and sit by the fire as you warm up in heated kiosks.

Here's when the warm-up kiosks and hot drinks are available this month:

  • Friday, February 11th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (disco-themed projection)
  • Saturday, February 12th from 1:30 pm to 6 p.m.
  • Friday, February 18th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (disco-themed projection)
  • Saturday, February 19th from 1:30 pm to 6 p.m.
  • Friday, February 25th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (disco-themed projection)
No skates? No problem. You can rent them at the nearby trailer on Émile-Duploye, which is open Monday through Sunday until 10 p.m. A pair of ice skates cost $10.87 for two hours and you can also rent a helmet or get your blades sharpened.
If you're planning on skating, check the ice conditions before you head out because it might not be open. That said, you can always just hang out in one of the warm-up kiosks, enjoy the disco music and projections and subtly boogie down (while still keeping COVID-19 health rules in mind).

Free Disco Skating Nights

Price: Free

When: Through February

Address: Parc la Fontaine

Website

From Your Site Articles
MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

what to do in montreal this weekend

These Montreal Poutines Are Winning La Poutine Week RN & You Have 3 More Days To Try Them

Get 'em while they're hot! 🤤

@chez_simon_cantine_urbaine | Instagram, La Poutine Week

Looking for something to do this weekend that has nothing to do with Valentine's Day? For those of you whose first love is food, La Poutine Week 2022 is here to save you — and there are currently three Montreal poutines on the leaderboard that you'll probably want to try before it's too late.

While the festival is ongoing, which means people are still voting in real-time and the final winners have yet to be secured, it's not surprising that, as of Friday afternoon, the top five poutines in Canada were all based in Quebec.

Keep ReadingShow less
what to do in montreal this weekend

8 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Help Ignore The Ugh Of February

Feeling kinda 'meh' about February? We've got you covered!

@hotelnelligan | Instagram, @mikechaar | Instagram

February in Montreal can often times feel slightly underwhelming, or should we say very "ugh!"

Well, that's still no reason to let the winter blues keep you from enjoying your weekend. With plenty of things to do in Montreal, let us help you elevate your "ugh" to a "woohoo" with these must-do weekend activities.

Keep ReadingShow less

7 Montreal Valentine's Day Date Ideas That Won't Make You Want To Throw Up

For the lovers who aren't into all the heart-shaped candies, red roses and fancy dinners.

@seefoodstagram | Instagram, @missleahmei | Instagram

When it comes to Montreal Valentine's Day date ideas, not everyone wants to get dressed up and go out for a fancy dinner. Don't worry, you're not alone.

If you and your lover think all the red and pink decorations are lame and a bouquet of roses and chocolate is far too basic, then we've got a few ideas as to how you can spend this capitalist holiday together.

Keep ReadingShow less
what to do in montreal this weekend

9 Calming Things To Do In Montreal To Counteract 2022's Stressful Shenanigans

Hold up...it's only February?!

@maria.rivasleon | Instagram, @nine.is.oblivious | Instagram
Winter in Montreal is tough enough as is, but this season has been... interesting to say the least. From major cold fronts, snowstorms, and a lot of uncertainty regarding COVID-19 restrictions, things have been, well...frustrating.

So to help you get out of your 2022 slump, here are some chilled out things to do in Montreal to help you cope with any shenanigans life has thrown your way.

Keep ReadingShow less