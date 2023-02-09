7 Montreal Restaurants With All-You-Can-Eat Brunch That Let You Nom To Your Heart's Content
Stacks on stacks on stacks. 🧇
Brunch is all about options — whether you're in the mood for breakfast, lunch, or both. But some restaurants around Montreal go a step further, offering an all-you-can-eat option. You don't have to pick between dishes at these spots, you can sample them all and fill up without fear of the bill.
Here are some of the best local restaurants for people who like their brunch how they like their mimosas: bottomless.
Saint-Houblon
Where: Quartier Latin - 1567, rue Saint-Denis; Côte-des-Neiges - 5414, avenue Gatineau; Petite Italie - 6700, boulevard St-Laurent; St-Bruno - 540, boulevard des Promenades
Cost: $35 with reservation; $40 without
Reason to Try: This microbrewery with locations across the island has a brunch deal that includes a set all-you-can-eat menu and up to twelve drinks of your choice, including mimosas, beer and cider. You can fill up on their iconic beer sausage pogos, cheesy eggs with bacon and sausage-leek hash (or the vegan version of each). The menu is seasonal and changes depending on what's grown on the resto's farm.
Le Pavillon 67
Where: 1, ave du Casino, 5th floor
Cost: $39
Reason To Try: The Sunday-only buffet brunch at the Montreal Casino is as varied as it is popular and it's all "open kitchen." That means you can get a behind-the-scenes look at dishes being created before you decide what to eat. Service in the dining room also comes very highly rated.
Renoir
Where: 1155, rue Sherbrooke O.
Cost: $72
Reason to Try: This one may be a splurge, but reviews say it's worth it when you want your pick of gourmet French goodies. The buffet features endless fresh pastries, fruits, potatoes and pancakes (blueberry or regular), along with chef-made specials like eggs benedict and custom omelets. There's also a whole waffle station and a cold bar stacked with smoked salmon, charcuterie and cheese, plus salad and grilled veggies.
Rosélys
Where: 900, boul René-Lévesque O.
Cost: $85
Reason to Try: This art deco dream restaurant serves a massive selection for brunch, from a raw bar (with seared beef, salmon gravlax, smoked salmon, sesame tuna tataki and various sushi and sashimi) to a whole continental breakfast selection. Each guest also gets a mimosa (or non-alcoholic cocktail) with their meal.
Plaza Rive-Sud
Cost: $36
Where: 500, avenue du Golf
Reason to try: This spot is so popular that brunch enthusiasts are known to book a spot at this La Prairie venue weeks in advance. The buffet spans both an omelet and pancake station, where food is prepared right in front of you, with tons of adorable amuse-bouche that will leave you spoiled for choice.
Portovino
Where: Brossard, 8940, boul Leduc; Laval, 1160, boul le Corbusier
Cost: $42
Reason to try: If you're an indecisive bruncher, this is the place for you. A breakfast station serves bacon, sausage and eggs prepped however you want them, among other options. Or there's the flambé station for Grand Marnier or Tia Maria flambéed crepe, waffle or French toast. The cold/oyster bar has salads, prosciutto-wrapped melon, avocado guacamole and salmon tartar cucumber bites, and, of course, freshly-shucked oysters. Or if you're feeling salty, the lunch station serves roast beef, lamb and other meats, along with fresh pasta. There's even a fruit station with a chocolate fountain. When this place says "there's something for everyone," they mean it.
Saveurs des Continents
Where: Brossard, 7200, boul Taschereau, local 1105; Drummondville, 155, rue Robert-Bernard; Gatineau, 4, Impasse de la Gare Talon
Cost: $29 for weekend brunch
Reason to try: This buffet chain has an unmatched selection of foods that hail from all over the world. There are stations for pizza, pasta, tacos, gyros, and a whole lot more. But another major pull is the decor. Depending on which location you visit, you can sit under the Eiffel Tower, next to the Leaning Tower of Pisa or near the Sphinx!